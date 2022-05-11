ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GR Planning Commission to consider proposal to demolish Pearl Street Big Boy

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
The Grand Rapids City Planning Commission is set to consider a proposal to demolish the Big Boy restaurant at 407 Pearl Street NW and construct a new gas station and convenience store.

Kum & Go, LLC is applying for a special land use permit to demolish the Big Boy at the northwest corner of Pearl Street NW and Mount Vernon Avenue NW and build a new 3,968 square foot 24-hour convenience store with vehicle fueling, beer and wine sales and 17 parking spaces.

The proposal also includes adding five bicycle parking spaces.

Kum & Go plans to construct four fuel dispensers that would be able to accommodate up to eight vehicles.

The original Big Boy restaurant was built in 1964.

City planning documents note that the police department is concerned about the sale of alcohol at the proposed location exacerbating substance-related issues and disorders in the area’s transient population. Police also note the business would be in close proximity to the YMCA and two museums, which see “a significant population of underage youth,” and they are concerned about possible negative outcomes. They also worry about increased panhandling in the area.

The Grand Rapids City Planning Commission will consider the proposal at its meeting Thursday, May 12, at 1 p.m.

