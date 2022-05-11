Watch Eric Kendricks get Za'Darius Smith with one of the oldest trick questions

The vast majority of us have been on the other end of the old “car is traveling at [whatever] miles per hour” trick question. Throughout the years, people have used different numbers to try and throw the person they’re asking off guard.

Well, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith was one of the ones caught off guard in a recent social media story video uploaded by his teammate, Eric Kendricks.

Smith was just hanging out in the locker room when he got hit with the same question that has stumped so many before him.

Kendricks asked, “Hey Z, a car is traveling 100 miles per hour. How long does it take the car to travel 350 miles?”

The scrunching eyebrows and drooping head from suddenly being forced into a world of deep thought and confusion—yep, most of us have been there before when blindsided by a question like that one.

However, after a few tries, Smith finally makes his way to the answer: 3.5 hours.

What a fun moment between two teammates expected to wreak havoc on opposing offenses in 2022.