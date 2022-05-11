ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Watch Eric Kendricks get Za'Darius Smith with one of the oldest trick questions

By Jordy McElroy
 4 days ago
The vast majority of us have been on the other end of the old “car is traveling at [whatever] miles per hour” trick question. Throughout the years, people have used different numbers to try and throw the person they’re asking off guard.

Well, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith was one of the ones caught off guard in a recent social media story video uploaded by his teammate, Eric Kendricks.

Smith was just hanging out in the locker room when he got hit with the same question that has stumped so many before him.

Kendricks asked, “Hey Z, a car is traveling 100 miles per hour. How long does it take the car to travel 350 miles?”

The scrunching eyebrows and drooping head from suddenly being forced into a world of deep thought and confusion—yep, most of us have been there before when blindsided by a question like that one.

However, after a few tries, Smith finally makes his way to the answer: 3.5 hours.

What a fun moment between two teammates expected to wreak havoc on opposing offenses in 2022.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN’s Mike Clay believes Justyn Ross will make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster

Going undrafted is never what a player hopes for, but it doesn’t mean it’s the end of their football journey. It is just the start of the journey for a guy like Justyn Ross. Since going undrafted, there has been much discussion about Ross’s future and whether that future will be with the Kansas City Chiefs or elsewhere. Many experts and analysts alike have given their opinions on how Ross’ situation will turn out and why. A trend we are seeing is the belief that Justyn Ross will end up being making a roster and becoming a true NFL player. ESPN’s Mike...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

