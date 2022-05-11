‘The Courtship’s Nicole Rémy Admits It’s ‘Scary’ Falling For ‘More Than One Person’

Nicole Rémy has known exactly what she’s wanted since starting her journey on The Courtship, and that’s a proposal. “That’s really what I was looking for. I said it night one that I wanted to fall in love and find my husband,” Nicole told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Throughout The Courtship, Nicole has taken charge of her own love story. She’s gotten to know many dashing suitors while living out her best storybook fantasy as The Courtship transports its heroine and suitors back to Regency-style England.

Nicole Rémy on ‘The Courtship.’ (USA Network)

The Courtship’s finale is fast approaching. While she can’t give away the final results of her journey, Nicole weighed in on whether or not she’s happy with how it all played out and what lies ahead.

“I would say that I feel like I was able to make such amazing connections on the show,” Nicole said. “That’s something that a lot of people don’t think is possible on a dating show. It’s a couple of months and you’re thinking, okay, how can these people actually fall in love? How can they actually do proposals at the end? Well, I’ll say it right here and now that it’s possible to make those kind of connections, especially on a show like this where things are just more deep and real and simple. And with the whole Regency aspect to it, I felt like I was able to open up in a way that I wouldn’t have been able to in a modern world. I think the guys were too so at the end of the day. I can say that I made a lot of really deep connections, and I do start falling for more than one person. That’s really scary. That’s what I can tell you.”

One of the most shocking moments of the show thus far was Mr. Holland’s heartbreaking farewell. Nicole revealed that she doesn’t “regret any decision” she made on the show. However, she does wish that Mr. Holland had been more upfront about the true magnitude of his feelings for her. “But again, at the end of the day, I’m happy with the decisions that I made, and I feel confident about them,” she noted.

Nicole Rémy with Miles on ‘The Courtship.’ (USA Network)

Over the course of the season, Nicole has looked like a real-life princess in stunning gowns straight out of a fairytale romance. “The funny thing is I don’t like wearing dresses or colors, so this was the most out of my comfort zone I’ve ever been,” Nicole admitted. “But I loved it and embraced it. I enjoyed feeling like a princess, and I think that sort of helped me feel like I can find my prince, you know?” The Courtship airs Wednesdays at 11 p.m. on USA Network.