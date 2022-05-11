ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer 'intensively researching' long-lasting COVID-19 vaccine

By Erica Carbajal
Pfizer's CEO said the company is currently focused on developing a COVID-19 vaccine that offers protection for at least one year in anticipation that longer lasting efficacy will encourage more people to stay up to...

WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Healthline

Study: Unvaccinated People Increase COVID-19 Risk, Even Among Vaccinated People

Researchers say unvaccinated people increase the risk of COVID-19 for everyone when they mix with vaccinated individuals. Experts say the findings are important because they demonstrate how the choice to remain unvaccinated affects everyone in a community. Experts say vaccinated people should consider continuing to wear a mask in certain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Israeli Salmonella chocolate recall spreads to the U.S.

Production has been stopped at a confectionery factory in Israel because of Salmonella concerns, with affected products also sent to the United States. Strauss’ Elite-branded chocolate items such as cakes, wafers, energy grain snacks, energy chocolate rice cakes, chewing gum and toffee candies of all dates are affected. They...
FOOD SAFETY
CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19, CDC report estimates over 60% of Americans have had the virus

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, and a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention says at least 60% of Americans, including 75% of children, have caught the virus. Dr. Celine Gounder, senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and Kaiser Health News, joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on the virus and staying healthy.
U.S. POLITICS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Wisconsin reports first death in U.S. possibly linked to puzzling hepatitis outbreak in children

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) issued a health alert this Wednesday regarding the first pediatric death in the United States possibly linked to the mysterious pediatric hepatitis outbreak and adenovirus, according to a recent statement. "Since being notified of this adenovirus-associated hepatitis cluster, DHS is now investigating at least...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Mail

Now Ohio reports seven cases of mysterious hepatitis in children as young as 18 months - with one youngster requiring a liver transplant, taking US total to 39 with one death in Wisconsin

Seven more cases of hepatitis have been detected in Ohio with one child left needing a liver transplant, doctors have said — as the U.S. tally rose to 40 including one death in Wisconsin. The children were all aged between 18 months and 10 years old, and were treated...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Mother, 36, most likely died from Covid Pfizer vaccine 11 days after dose, inquest told

A family listened in shock as a pathologist revealed his belief that a 36-year-old mother-of-two died as a result of having a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination.A post-mortem examination on the body of Dawn Wooldridge had previously proved inconclusive.But an inquest heard her unexpected death, which happened 11 days after the young mother’s first Covid jab, was probably a result of the vaccination.Ms Wooldridge was found dead in her home by her brother in June last year, after she failed to collect her five-year-old son from school.In a statement to the Berkshire coroner her husband, Ashley, said: “We met on holiday in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

COVID-19: 'We might not be in a great spot in the fall,' says Moderna CEO

The majority of Moderna's (MNRA) revenue comes from governments abroad — which are bracing are for an ongoing need for COVID-19 vaccines this year. While the U.S. waits on funding and for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to decide on which virus strain to attack through boosters, Moderna and other vaccine companies are anticipating waning immunity to become a concern.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Cases of coronavirus moving from mink to people confirmed by CDC

At least four people in Michigan infected with a version of the coronavirus found mostly in mink are the first known cases of possible animal-to-human transmission of the virus in the United States. The cases occurred in the first year of the pandemic and were confirmed Monday by the U.S....
MICHIGAN STATE

