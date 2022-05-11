ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow Medicine County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yellow Medicine by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ALFALFA AND WEST CENTRAL GRANT COUNTIES At 948 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Byron, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Byron and Great Salt Plains Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Albemarle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Albemarle FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Albemarle. * WHEN...Until 300 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1103 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms had produced heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cobham - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Clay County through 1015 PM CDT At 950 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Windthorst, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Windthorst, Shannon and Joy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY At 954 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated that heavy rainfall has ended, but 1 to locally over 3 inches of rain fell this evening. This heavy rainfall is likely resulting of flooding of creeks, small streams, and low lying areas. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pecatonica, Durand and Seward. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Hanley Falls, MN
Granite Falls, MN
Hazel Run, MN
Cottonwood, MN
Yellow Medicine County, MN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fulton THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FULTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The heavy rain has ended. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greene FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Greene. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1100 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stanardsville... Ruckersville Quinque... Amicus Burtonville... Newtown Dawsonville - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Schleicher; Tom Green A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SCHLEICHER AND SOUTH CENTRAL TOM GREEN COUNTIES At 1001 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Christoval, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Christoval around 1010 PM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SCHLEICHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Oconto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BROWN AND SOUTHERN OCONTO COUNTIES At 1018 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pulaski, or 12 miles northwest of Green Bay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Pulaski, Chase, Kunesh, South Chase, Anston and Flintville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, WI
#West Wind#Severe Weather#Yellow Medicine#The Twin Cities
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Independence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Stone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Stone, western Independence and northeastern Cleburne Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 952 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Concord, or 12 miles southwest of Batesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Batesville... Cushman Concord... Magness Moorefield... Salado Southside in Independence Count Bethesda Ben... Almond Marcella... Desha Locust Grove... Hutchinson Wolf Bayou... Rosie MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fulton; Randolph; Sharp A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Randolph, northeastern Fulton and northeastern Sharp Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 945 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Thayer, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cherokee Village... Highland in Sharp County Mammoth Spring... Hardy Mammoth Spring State Park... Ozark Acres Fryatt... Saddler Falls Wirth MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bosque, Comanche, Erath, Hamilton, Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bosque; Comanche; Erath; Hamilton; Lampasas; Mills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hamilton, southern Erath, western Lampasas, west central Bosque, eastern Mills and southeastern Comanche Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 944 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Hico to 9 miles south of Goldthwaite. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dublin, Hamilton, Goldthwaite, Hico, Gustine, Evant, Iredell, Lometa and Us-190 Near The San Saba-Lampasas County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Albemarle, City of Charlottesville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Albemarle; City of Charlottesville FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Albemarle and City of Charlottesville. * WHEN...Until 415 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1110 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Four feet of standing water was observed near the intersection of Ivy Road and Old Ivy Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Charlottesville... Crozet Free Union... Westmoreland Hollymead... Ivy Flordon... Barracks Newcomb Hall... Scott Stadium Earlysville... Carrsbrook White Hall... Monticello Advance Mills... Boonesville Overton... Shadwell - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Outagamie, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brown; Outagamie; Shawano A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Brown, eastern Outagamie and eastern Shawano Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Little Chute, or 9 miles northeast of Appleton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pulaski. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected, for a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:05:00 Expires: 2022-05-15 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Vieques and St. Thomas. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Griggs, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Dickey; Griggs; LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Stutsman; Traill TORNADO WATCH 211 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARNES CASS DICKEY GRIGGS LAMOURE LOGAN MCINTOSH RANSOM RICHLAND SARGENT STEELE STUTSMAN TRAILL
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Langlade, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Langlade; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County Scattered strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Menominee, southern Oconto, southeastern Langlade and Shawano Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 941 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong storms moving through portions of Menominee, southern Oconto, southeastern Langlade and Shawano Counties, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Big Smokey Falls around 1000 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include South Branch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI

