Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Albemarle; City of Charlottesville FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Albemarle and City of Charlottesville. * WHEN...Until 415 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1110 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Four feet of standing water was observed near the intersection of Ivy Road and Old Ivy Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Charlottesville... Crozet Free Union... Westmoreland Hollymead... Ivy Flordon... Barracks Newcomb Hall... Scott Stadium Earlysville... Carrsbrook White Hall... Monticello Advance Mills... Boonesville Overton... Shadwell - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO