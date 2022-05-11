Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bosque; Comanche; Erath; Hamilton; Lampasas; Mills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hamilton, southern Erath, western Lampasas, west central Bosque, eastern Mills and southeastern Comanche Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 944 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Hico to 9 miles south of Goldthwaite. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dublin, Hamilton, Goldthwaite, Hico, Gustine, Evant, Iredell, Lometa and Us-190 Near The San Saba-Lampasas County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0