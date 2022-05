With multiple state forests and state parks and other outdoors areas, Centre County is a hot spot for hiking, trail running, mountain biking and gravel riding. These locations also are home to multiple trail and bike races and events that bring together athletes to test their skills in the mountains. These events are a fun way to meet new people and learn new routes. For those not feeling up to compete, volunteering provides a great way to get out and take part in the fun.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO