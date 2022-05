Digital technologies and data analytics have become vital to health systems aiming to run efficient organizations, reduce burnout and provide excellent patient care. But how do health systems collect and organize data? What investments are necessary to prepare for digital transformation in the future? Brad Reimer, CIO of Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, S.D., joined the "Becker's Digital Health + IT" podcast to talk about these issues.

