A maintenance crew recently mowed a drainage pond in a neighborhood village in Zephyrhills. But after 2 inches of rain, resident Barbara Tabor woke up to find a mother duck with her brood in the pond. She wondered if the ducks had been there before the rain, and how did they all get there? She is still trying to figure out the mystery. Tabor said it was hard to count the ducks, as they kept moving, but she counted 16!

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO