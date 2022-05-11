ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

New York Lottery flubs Mega Millions drawing

By Johan Sheridan
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWRCd_0faXQKXj00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The New York State Lottery announced Wednesday that they published the wrong Mega Ball number on Tuesday. The agency—a division of the New York State Gaming Commission—said that the correct numbers for the May 10 drawing are 15-19-20-61-70, with the Mega Ball 9.

Take a look at the Lottery’s statement:

After the May 10, 2022 Mega Millions drawing, human error resulted in the incorect [sic] input of the winning numbers in New York State, resulting in an incorrect publishing of the Mega Ball number. The New York Lottery is actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The Lottery has temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets and all Mega Millions players should hold on to their tickets for the May 10, 2022 drawing until the issue is resolved.

On Tuesday, they incorrectly posted the numbers with 6 as the Mega Ball number. The jackpot was estimated at $86 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Drawing#The Mega Ball 9#The New York Lottery#Rochesterfirst
96.1 The Eagle

Identity Unknown: Fishermen Find Body Washed Up on New York Shoreline

New York State Police are investigating whose body was found washed up on a shoreline in a bay area adjacent to Lake Ontario. The grisly discovery was made by fishermen who reported finding the body on Thursday afternoon on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott. The small town of approximately 4,500 residents is located in the northeastern corner of Wayne County, approximately 90-minutes from the Utica-area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
94.3 Lite FM

Finally! New Paint Recycling Program Underway in New York State

There's always been two things I never knew how to recycle: batteries and used paint cans. While I recently learned about several battery recycling programs here, paint remained a mystery. Until now,. Recycling Used Paint Cans in New York. The news couldn't have come at a better time, because we...
ENVIRONMENT
98.1 The Hawk

Southern Tier Businessman Wins on Derby Long-Shot, Donates to Charity

Luck on a lark is being turned into more luck—for local charities. Businessman Adam Weitsman hit it big at the Kentucky Derby without even having a horse in the running. According to his Facebook page and a report from WIVT TV, Weitsman, sitting with friends at Table 21, decided to place a five-dollar bet on long-shot, last minute entry: horse number 21: Rich Strike, which ended up winning the Derby at 80-to-1 odds. Weitsman says he won an over $70,000 on the Trifecta.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Lite 98.7

Have You Eaten At New York State’s Most Famous Restaurant?

New York State is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, and some of the oldest. Have you eaten at New York State's most famous restaurant?. Thrillist came up with a list of the most famous restaurants in every state and D.C. When it came to the Empire state the most popular restaurant was Katz's Delicatessen in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

A Limit On The Amount Gas In New York State

Gas prices have reached a new record high price across the United States. Here in New York, there are some places that are posting $4.69 per gallon and $5 a gallon doesn't seem to be out of the question. But what if you wanted to start "stockpiling" gas for your...
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy