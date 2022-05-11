ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore man charged in April gas station shooting that left two innocent customers wounded

By Ryan Dickstein
 2 days ago
Police have charged a man they believe is responsible for a double shooting last month at a Northwest Baltimore gas station.

Joseph Moulden, 47, was apparently in a dispute with an unidentified woman outside the BP in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, when he allegedly began firing gunshots indiscriminately.

Surveillance footage at the gas station reportedly shows Moulden pistol whipping the woman and then firing shots.

As result, two innocent customers at the BP were struck.

Initially police had said there was a third victim, but that actually turned out to be Moulden who was also wounded.

Moulden claims that he was first shot by an unknown assailant, and that's when he decided to shoot back.

Police however aren't so sure he didn't in fact shoot himself by accident.

The 22 and 37-year-old male victims survived, sustaining only minor injuries.

Moulden reportedly fled the scene in a Jeep Cherokee, and later showed up at Sinai Hospital in that same vehicle.

He was pulled over in the Jeep on May 9, and later charged with multiple counts of attempted first degree murder charges.

CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Columbia Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed early Thursday when he crashed a stolen car into a tree in Columbia, authorities said. The deadly crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. along Guilford Road near Lambeth Court, according to preliminary details released by Howard County police. Police said a 2019 Kia Optima was heading west on Guilford when it veered off the road and collided with a tree, ejecting the driver. The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined the Kia was reported stolen out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
COLUMBIA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man, pregnant woman fatally shot in east Baltimore

A man and a pregnant woman were shot and killed Thursday night in east Baltimore. City police said the victims were sitting in a car in the 300 block of East 23rd Street when another car with two people inside pulled up beside them and opened fire. Both victims were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where the man died, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Identify Man Shot 7 Times, Killed In Brewerytown As 30-Year-Old Kyle Singleton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot seven times and killed on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section, police say. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of North 28th Street.  Police identified the victim as Kyle Singleton of Philadelphia. Police say Singleton was shot three times in his front torso, and four times in his back torso. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

