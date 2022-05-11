Baltimore man charged in April gas station shooting that left two innocent customers wounded

Police have charged a man they believe is responsible for a double shooting last month at a Northwest Baltimore gas station.

Joseph Moulden, 47, was apparently in a dispute with an unidentified woman outside the BP in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, when he allegedly began firing gunshots indiscriminately.

Surveillance footage at the gas station reportedly shows Moulden pistol whipping the woman and then firing shots.

As result, two innocent customers at the BP were struck.

Initially police had said there was a third victim, but that actually turned out to be Moulden who was also wounded.

Moulden claims that he was first shot by an unknown assailant, and that's when he decided to shoot back.

Police however aren't so sure he didn't in fact shoot himself by accident.

The 22 and 37-year-old male victims survived, sustaining only minor injuries.

Moulden reportedly fled the scene in a Jeep Cherokee, and later showed up at Sinai Hospital in that same vehicle.

He was pulled over in the Jeep on May 9, and later charged with multiple counts of attempted first degree murder charges.