Get Adidas’ vegan Samba sneakers for 20% off with this handy discount code

Click here to read the full article. The findings appear to undermine promises the brands made to no longer source materials or products from the controversial Chinese province. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalThom Browne Explains Why it Wants to Cancel an Adidas TrademarkCotton Picks: USDA Funding, Reinhart x Haelixa, Recover in BangladeshAdidas' Asia Sales Declines Wipe Out Double-Digit Gains in the WestBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO