SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are asking the public for information regarding an assault that happened on Wednesday, May 11. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Bass Pro Drive at 9:30 p.m. for a report of a man who was laying on the ground and was injured. The investigation into this incident found that the victim was assaulted by two men as he tried to enter his vehicle.

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO