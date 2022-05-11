ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week in Sports (May 8)

By scrapbook@sixriversmedia.com
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Week in Sports features the 'scrapbook' moments...

Kingsport Times-News

Milligan notes: Championship week for Buffs cyclists

The Milligan University cycling team took the USA Collegiate Road Cycling National Championships in Augusta, Georgia, on May 6-8 by storm as the Buffs captured five national titles and finished third overall in the team standings. Olympic medalist Megan Jastrab led the charge for Milligan, combining with Madeline Bemis, Marjie...
AUGUSTA, GA
Kingsport Times-News

One dozen Boone athletes sign on for colleges

GRAY — A large contingent of Daniel Boone student-athletes signed on to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level on Thursday inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium. Highlighted by five Division I signees, the Trailblazers athletic program as a whole has been blessed with exceptional talent over the...
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

NCAA golf regional up next for ETSU

The pressure is about to ratchet up for the East Tennessee State men’s golf team, and coach Jake Amos says his team is ready for the challenge. The Bucs are heading to the NCAA’s Columbus Regional, where they are seeded fifth in the 13-team field. The top five teams after 54 holes advance to the NCAA Championship.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WHSV

Fishburne spring athletes receive awards on Wednesday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Athletes at Fishburne Military School were honored on Wednesday evening at its spring sports banquet. MVPs, most improved, and senior cadets accepted some awards, and at the end of the evening, seniors who are continuing their athletic careers shared what school they will be heading to.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Kingsport Times-News

TE Mitchell signs with Lions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions on Friday announced the signing of tight end James Mitchell. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press and Over The Cap reported that Mitchell, an All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick out of Virginia Tech, received a slotted deal worth $3.9 million over four years and a $285,548 signing bonus.
DETROIT, MI

