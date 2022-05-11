This Week in Sports (May 8)

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista High School graduate and current minor league baseball player Chase Silseth was recently announced as Southern League Player of the Month for his efforts with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, based out of Madison, Alabama. Silseth, an 11th-round draft pick in 2021 by the Los...
The Milligan University cycling team took the USA Collegiate Road Cycling National Championships in Augusta, Georgia, on May 6-8 by storm as the Buffs captured five national titles and finished third overall in the team standings. Olympic medalist Megan Jastrab led the charge for Milligan, combining with Madeline Bemis, Marjie...
GRAY — A large contingent of Daniel Boone student-athletes signed on to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level on Thursday inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium. Highlighted by five Division I signees, the Trailblazers athletic program as a whole has been blessed with exceptional talent over the...
The pressure is about to ratchet up for the East Tennessee State men’s golf team, and coach Jake Amos says his team is ready for the challenge. The Bucs are heading to the NCAA’s Columbus Regional, where they are seeded fifth in the 13-team field. The top five teams after 54 holes advance to the NCAA Championship.
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Athletes at Fishburne Military School were honored on Wednesday evening at its spring sports banquet. MVPs, most improved, and senior cadets accepted some awards, and at the end of the evening, seniors who are continuing their athletic careers shared what school they will be heading to.
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions on Friday announced the signing of tight end James Mitchell. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press and Over The Cap reported that Mitchell, an All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick out of Virginia Tech, received a slotted deal worth $3.9 million over four years and a $285,548 signing bonus.
Comments / 0