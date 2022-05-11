ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

FOUND: Skylar Richardson, 15

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2na8uS_0faXPbJl00

UPDATE : According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Skylar Richardson returned home and is no longer missing.

Authorities are asking for the community's help in locating a missing Bakersfield teen.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 15-year-old Skylar Richardson was last seen on May 4th at around 7 a,m, in the 3000 block of Chester Avenue. Richardson is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Richardson is described as a Black female standing 5’7” tall, and weighing about 137 pounds. Richardson has black braided hair, and brown eyes. Richardson was last seen wearing a grey hooded “REBELS” sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Richardson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Another arrest made in takeover events: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Police arrested a man suspected of his involvement in last weekend's takeover events, after he assaulted an officer trying to arrest him in a separate incident, according to officials. Officials said Ethan Sanchez, 18, of Bakersfield was identified as the suspect accused of his involvement...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

DEPUTIES: Wanted man arrested for church burglary

TONYVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man with multiple warrants was arrested for a church burglary, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies received a call about a robbery at Saint Anthony’s Mission Church in Tonyville. When deputies arrived on the scene they say...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Merced that left a person injured, according to the Merced Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of Olive Avenue and Meadows Drive on February 8. Investigators say when they arrived on the scene they found the victim nearby […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in fatal Exeter shooting named

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have identified and arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting in Exeter, as well as identified the victim, according to the Exeter Police Department. On Thursday morning, police say they responded to reports of an unconscious man on the road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man […]
EXETER, CA
Key News Network

Shooting at Large House Party Under Investigation

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: The Kern County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at a large house party that occurred in Bakersfield early Saturday morning, May 14, 2022. Bakersfield Police officers reported hearing 5-6 gunshots coming from east of the 1600 block of Lake Street around 12:30 a.m. Additional...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man leads CHP on suspected DUI chase across Rosedale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A suspected DUI driver led CHP officers on a short pursuit in northwest Bakersfield Friday morning ending in his arrest, according to the department. Just before 9 a.m. officers were notified of a possible DUI driver of a white flatbed work truck. Officers found the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person
KGET

BPD vehicle involved in injury crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Police Department vehicle with lights and siren activated entered an intersection on a red light and collided with another vehicle, injuring both drivers, police said. The crash happened at 8:21 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Ming Avenue. Police said the driver and sole occupant […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Now

KCSO investigating man found dead in truck with gunshot wound

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man early Friday morning in East Bakersfield. Deputies were notified of a crash around midnight involving a truck near Niles Street and Pesante Road. When they arrived, deputies found a person dead in the truck from a gunshot wound.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
newsantaana.com

A female inmate died at the O.C. Intake Release Center

SANTA ANA, Ca. (May 13, 2022) – On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the jail. The inmate, Jade Castellanos, 44, was booked into jail on May 9, 2022 by the Huntington Beach Police Department for child endangerment, violation of a restraining order, and driving under the influence.
SANTA ANA, CA
KGET

3rd suspect in Highway 58 shooting has arraignment postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A third man arrested in a deadly shooting on Highway 58 had his arraignment on charges including murder postponed to next week. Christopher Thompson, 19, appeared in court Wednesday and is due back Monday afternoon to be formally arraigned with Taeviyon Jamil Wandick, 22, and Denell Martray King, 23. They’re charged […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ex-deputy has charge stemming from 2020 protest dismissed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Kern County sheriff’s deputy arrested after a protest in Downtown Bakersfield turned violent had a misdemeanor charge dismissed Friday. In February, Judge Elizabet Rodriguez allowed Gideon Allday — over the prosecutor’s objection — to enter a pretrial diversion program in which the case would be dismissed if he stayed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP investigating possible DUI following a chase across northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible DUI following a police chase involving a commercial truck on Friday in northwest Bakersfield. Deputies received reports of someone driving a commercial truck pulling a cement mixer erratically in the area of Hageman Road and Renfro Road. The driver constantly stopped and threw […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in train collision in Shafter

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and three others were hurt after a train collided into a truck Friday afternoon in Shafter, Kern County Fire officials said. The collision involving an Amtrak train and the pickup truck was reported just after 2 p.m. on the tracks along Santa Fe Way between Orange and […]
SHAFTER, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy