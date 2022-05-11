ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a flight attendant – 12 things you should never wear on a plane & why jeans are always a no

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
EVERYONE has their preference when it comes to dressing for a flight - some like to dress up, others like to be comfortable.

But flight attendants have shared the 12 pieces of clothing you should never wear on a plane.

According to the flight attendant, wearing jeans on a flight is asking for trouble Credit: Getty

And one flight attendant has revealed which clothes will keep you relaxed on a plane and which will get you an upgrade.

Speaking to Mamamia, Flight attendant Katie Ellen said: "On international flights, if we have spare business seats to upgrade regular Joes, we would be instructed to upgrade the well-dressed and well-heeled."

Although you may need to look good to get an upgrade when it comes to comfort things are a little different and a bunch of flight attendants have revealed what not to wear when jetting off.

Jeans are always best avoided said one flight attendant because your legs can swell when up in the air.

Katie said: "I'm a flight attendant and previous ground crew. The swell is real.

"You can start the day with a flat stomach and by the time you reach the other side, you have a swollen gut.

"Some people find jeans help with swelling - others, not so much."

Tights are also a no-go, one flyer said: "I would only wear tights as an emergency and if they are 100% natural fibre.

"Garments too tight to the vagina are not good when you're sitting for a long time. There's no breathing room!"

Long flowy skirts should stay in your suitcase as they often get caught in the seats and are a general nuisance to wear on planes.

High heels, flip flops, and knee-high boots are also best avoided in case there's a disaster.

Emily said: "My father is a pilot and always has instilled in me to only wear flat, enclosed shoes.

"He always tells me, 'If the plane crashes, you don't want to cut/burn your feet and you may need to run away!' I cringe when I see people wearing thongs on a plane."

Another fashion oversight is wearing overalls or a jumpsuit on a plane, even if they are comfortable.

Can you imagine trying to navigate going into a tiny aeroplane bathroom and trying to take it off?

And many have said you should never walk around the plane with just your socks on - who knows what germs are lurking on the floor?

The same thing goes for wide-legged trousers, you don't want the hem rubbing against the floor picking up dirt.

For those on their honeymoon, flight attendant Katie warned them not to wear their wedding dress on board.

"Wearing your wedding dress to the airport will 100% make sure you don't get an upgrade," she added.

Although some people swear by wearing earbuds on flights, they can actually stop circulation which you need for your ears to pop.

Many of us hated the face masks that tie around the back of our ears and neck, but regular flyers swear by them as they're much comfier to wear for a longer period of time.

Lastly, women should avoid wearing underwire bras, they're uncomfy at the best of times - let alone when you're thousands of miles above land and swelling.

Boarding a plane in your wedding dress is going to put them off giving you an upgrade Credit: Getty

