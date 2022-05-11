ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Lottery says 'human error' led to wrong Mega Millions number

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
If you played Mega Millions last night, you may want to double check that ticket.

The New York Lottery sent out a statement Wednesday afternoon saying the wrong number was published due to 'human error.' As a result, all Mega Millions payouts are being temporarily suspended.

The correct winning number for the May 10 drawing are: 15-19-20-61-70 and Mega Ball 9.

Here is the full statement:

On May 10, the host of the Mega Millions drawing incorrectly called the Mega Ball a 6 instead of a 9. The 9 ball was drawn into the chamber and is the official result. The results of the drawing were audited by Preston CPA.

The correct winning numbers for the May 10, 2022 drawing are: 15-19-20-61-70 and Mega Ball 9.

