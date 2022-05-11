Duo Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards In Centereach, Police Say

The man and woman suspected of stealing a woman's wallet at Whole Foods in Lake Grove Thursday Feb. 24 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

If you recognize this duo wanted for grand larceny, police on Long Island want to hear from you.

The two are accused of stealing a woman’s wallet out of a shopping cart at Whole Foods in Lake Grove Thursday Feb. 24, Suffolk County Police said.

They later tried using credit cards found in the wallet to buy items from a Target and Best Buy in Centereach, police said.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the suspects from multiple angles inside the stores.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest could receive a cash tip from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be left anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

