ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centereach, NY

Duo Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards In Centereach, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDJk6_0faXNPAz00
The man and woman suspected of stealing a woman's wallet at Whole Foods in Lake Grove Thursday Feb. 24 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

If you recognize this duo wanted for grand larceny, police on Long Island want to hear from you.

The two are accused of stealing a woman’s wallet out of a shopping cart at Whole Foods in Lake Grove Thursday Feb. 24, Suffolk County Police said.

They later tried using credit cards found in the wallet to buy items from a Target and Best Buy in Centereach, police said.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the suspects from multiple angles inside the stores.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest could receive a cash tip from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be left anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Stabbing Victim At Westbury Deli

A man was arrested on Long Island after allegedly slashing another person with a pocket knife during an altercation inside a deli, police said. In Westbury, police responded to the Express Deli on Union Avenue shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, where there was a report of an assault.
WESTBURY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centereach, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Centereach, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Grove, NY
Daily Voice

Hewlett Man Convicted For Fatally Stabbing Man In Heart, DA Says

A Long Island man has been convicted of fatally stabbing a man in the heart and killing him on a busy street corner in 2020, authorities announced. At approximately 9 p.m. on June 28, 2020, in Hempstead, Hewlett resident Keith Pooler, now age 56, got into a verbal altercation with 49-year-old Andre Garry, which escalated into violence.
HEWLETT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Suffolk County Police#Crime Stoppers#Credit Card#Whole Foods#Target
Daily Voice

Truck Loses Control, Crashing Into Westbury Home

A Long Island man was nabbed for DWI after driving his pickup truck through a home and out the other side onto a neighboring property. The incident took place in Westbury around 12:45 a.m., Thursday, May 12. According to police, Suffolk County resident Blas Flores-Velasquez, age 42, of Brentwood, was...
WESTBURY, NY
Daily Voice

BMW Thief Who Shot 3 In Newark Sought By Police

Authorities in Newark are seeking the man accused of hurting three people after firing out of a stolen BMW then driving away. The incident occurred May 4 on Irvine Turner Boulevard, when the man fired out of a 2005 BMW stolen in April out of Kearny, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Daily Voice

Two Teen Suspects Arrested, One At Large After Armed Robbery In South Farmingdale Park

Two teenagers were arrested by police on Long Island after attempting to rob another group of teens while wielding a pellet gun, authorities said. In South Farmingdale, Nassau County Police Department detectives said that a group of five teens between the ages of 12 and 13 was approached at Allen Park on Motor Avenue at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 by a suspect carrying what appeared to be a weapon.
SOUTH FARMINGDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Person Found Shot In Norwalk, Police Say

Police are investigating after a person was found shot on a street in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Norwalk around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 12 in the area of Madison Street. The unidentified victim was found when officers responded to the area of Madison Street after several shots...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Scammer, Robbery Suspect Nabbed In Stratford

Police in Fairfield County are warning people who sell items online to use care when making the sale in person after a recent robbery. The robbery took place in Stratford on Saturday, April 23 when the victim placed an ad on Facebook Marketplace to sell an iPhone. When the victim...
STRATFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
270K+
Followers
42K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy