Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham is first and foremost a singer and songwriter, with several albums under his belt, and near-countless concert performances. The musician has been longing to get some new music out — it's been three years since his last full-length record was released — as well as hit the road to play for fans. During a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Bingham revealed that he does in fact have plans for some new music, as well as touring, but joked that Yellowstone is keeping him "pretty busy" right now.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO