The second annual Armed Forces Appreciation Day is set for Saturday, May 21, at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63. Spearheaded by Houston’s American Legion Post 41, the event will take place on national Armed Forces Day and is an effort to show respect for members of all branches of the United States military, both past and present. Assisting in making the day possible are the chamber and multiple Texas County veterans groups, including VFW Post 473 in Cabool and VFW Post 6337 in Licking, as well as the local Fleet Reserve Association.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO