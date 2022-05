Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where still only 8% of Manhattan office workers have returned full-time. Here's what else is happening:. Mayor Eric Adams defended the NYPD's arrest of a mango seller at a Queens subway station, claiming that if there's not a crackdown on fruit-and-churro vendors, "Next day is propane tanks being on the subway system. Next day is barbecuing on the subway system."

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO