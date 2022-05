The Minnesota Vikings have joined several NFL teams to help support girls’ flag football leagues in their team’s local areas. Two Minneapolis middle schools, Olson and Anderson, last Saturday played their first game in the inaugural three-week Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) Girls Flag Football program. It is a continued part of the partnership between the district and the Vikings, who pledged $75,000 to create flag football leagues in 2022 and future years in hopes that eventually the sport will become a sanctioned high school varsity program in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO