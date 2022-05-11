OSU Extension and HSWC District Offering Pond Clinic

Kenton Mayor Lynn Webb gave an update to Kenton residents on WKTN Friday morning. She told the morning buzz team that the City has received a sizeable grant that will be used for the Phase I North Detroit Street project, “We just received information of TAP money, and that is kind of a grant, and that was a big chunk of money, and that will take care of curbs, gutters, sidewalks. Detroit, Carrol to Eliza, those will all be replaced.”

