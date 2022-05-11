OSU Extension and HSWC District Offering Pond Clinic

Holli Underwood, the Director of the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance gave an update to Hardin County Commissioners at a recent meeting. Underwood said that she attended the Ohio Economic Site Selection Conference last week. She noted that there are three more sites she is gathering information for potential...
The recent announcement that the USDA is ending the free lunch for all program at the end of this school year has some people confused. Many think that no free lunches will be offered. Kenton City Schools Cafeteria Supervisor Regina Comstock said however, it only means that starting this fall...
Kenton, Ohio – The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance announces that Morgan Ellis, Director of Chamber and Tourism, will be leaving the Alliance on May 20, 2022. Morgan served as the Director of Chamber and Tourism since May of 2021. In that time, Morgan has been a great asset to the organization and plans to continue to support the organization through volunteer efforts.
Hardin County – For the time period of April 15-30, Extension rainfall reporters recorded an average of 0.92 inches of rain in Hardin County. Last year, the average rainfall for the same time period was 1.10 inches. Rainfall for the April 15-30 time period is 1.25 inches less than...
The Hardin County Master Gardener Annual Plant Sale will be held this Saturday. It will take place from 10am until noon May 14 at the Hardin County Friendship Gardens. It is located behind Simon Kenton School at 960 Kohler Street in Kenton.
The Upper Scioto Valley 2022 Relay for Life event has been scheduled for tomorrow. Ceremonies will start at 9:15 Friday morning. Those attending are encouraged to arrive early for parking. Cancer survivors are invited to participate in the survivors lap following the opening ceremony. They should arrive between 8:00-8:30 to...
Kenton Mayor Lynn Webb gave an update to Kenton residents on WKTN Friday morning. She told the morning buzz team that the City has received a sizeable grant that will be used for the Phase I North Detroit Street project, “We just received information of TAP money, and that is kind of a grant, and that was a big chunk of money, and that will take care of curbs, gutters, sidewalks. Detroit, Carrol to Eliza, those will all be replaced.”
Over 160 Hardin Northern students from grades 7-12, participated in a community cleanup in and around the Village of Dunkirk this past Monday. The students were asked to do many different service projects and worked in teams, with the cooperation of teachers, to complete the tasks. Students did beautification projects,...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State. That is in remembrance of the more than one million American lives lost to COVID-19. The order will be in effect...
Kenton Elementary School students participated in the last program day for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program. The students have spent the school year forging a relationship with a high school senior, getting to spend time with them weekly and enjoying different activities as well as lively conversations and lots of laughs.
University of Findlay’s May Fridays at Findlay will include a panel of speakers from local companies who will discuss the topic of corporate social responsibility (CSR). “Looking Back and Looking Forward: Corporate Social Responsibility and Our Community” will be presented Friday, May 20, 2022 in Winebrenner, TLB Auditorium from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Bellefontaine, OH – Quest Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that Emily Brown will assume the title and duties of Vice President of Branch Operations for our Bellefontaine office. Brown has been with Quest since 2011 starting as the Member Service Supervisor and most recently, serving as the...
Ada Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Punt, Pass & Kick USA competition in August. It is a part of the 6th Annual Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival on Saturday August 27. Young football fans will have the opportunity to exhibit their football skills at the competition. It...
Wyandot County citizens were informed about new procedures that are in place when it comes to Tornado Warnings. According to a release from Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey, if the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning, the Sheriff’s Office will activate the Emergency Warning Siren System. It will...
A bicyclist escaped with minor injuries after her bicycle was struck by a vehicle on State Route 309 near Thayer Road in Allen County last Thursday night. According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at around 11:50pm, 33 year old Hali N. Conner, of Lima, was riding a bicycle east on 309, near the right.
The Upper Scioto Valley Music Department will present the Spring Band and Choir Concert this evening. The 5th-12th Grade students will be tomorrow starting at 6:30 this evening in the cafeteria. The night will feature fantastic band and choir music for all to enjoy. Doors will open at 6 PM.
Two people were sentenced recently in connection to a homicide that occurred in July of 2021. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Andrew P. Wells was sentenced to 15 years and five months to 20 years and eleven months in prison on one count each of involuntary manslaughter, robbery and improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Memorial services for Peggy Ann Parkins will be private. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Peggy died on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her residence in McGuffey due to a house fire. She was born in Lima on April 7, 1968 to Janet Evans of Lima and the late Roscoe Evans. On April 6, 2020 she married Tony Parkins Sr. and he survives in McGuffey.
