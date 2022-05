HURON – Two individuals were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a crash at the intersection of Camp and Fox roads. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, a 2011 Nissan Versa was driving east on Fox Road, while a 2014 Jeep Cherokee was driving south on Camp Road. The Jeep failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign and drove in front of the Nissan. The Nissan struck the Jeep, causing both vehicles to be ran off the east side of Camp Road.

HURON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO