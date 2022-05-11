ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale, MN

Apartment unit discussed, other property issues

Cover picture for the articleThe Annandale City Council met Monday, May 9, for its regular monthly meeting and...

Axios Twin Cities

Arden Hills has reached a deal with Alatus to redevelop a massive site

A long debated plan to redevelop a former ammunition site in Arden Hills may finally be moving forward. What's happening: City officials and developer Alatus have reached an agreement that would allow for 1,460 housing units, 20% of which would be income-restricted. The project, called Rice Creek Commons, would also include commercial buildings and parks.The City Council approved the general agreement, which includes $17 million in tax-increment financing, on Monday night. Yes, but: Ramsey County, which owns the land and spent $40 million buying and cleaning the property, said it only heard about the agreement through an Arden Hills press release yesterday. The county has pushed hard for 2,500 homes on the 320 acres. "While it would be premature to provide comment at this point, as the landowner we will be happy to do so once we have our questions about the agreement satisfied," said Ramsey County spokesperson John Siqveland. The bottom line: Ramsey County has to decide if this deal is good enough.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd’s Historic Water Tower Ready to Receive Long-Awaited Renovation

One of Brainerd’s most historic landmarks representing the city has been long awaiting renovation, but that process may be getting underway soon. The Brainerd Water Tower was completed between the summer of 1919 and the winter of 1920, making it just over 100 years old. The water tower is beginning to show its age a little more each and every day, and the Brainerd City Council has approved the funding to replace the roof.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Interior Dept. Investigation Identifies 21 Federal Indian Boarding School Sites In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigative report from the Department of Interior (DOI) has identified 21 federal Indian boarding school sites in Minnesota. On Wednesday, Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland released Volume 1 of the report as part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a comprehensive effort to “address the troubled legacy of federal Indian boarding school practices.” Starting in the late 1800s, Native American children were forcibly taken from their families and placed in boarding schools, where they were stripped of their Native traditions and language. Nationally, the investigation found that, between 1819...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Itasca Co. COVID cases ‘spiking again’

ITASCA CO., MN-- Itasca County leaders are urging people to be careful amid a spike in COVID cases and hospitalizations just within the last few weeks. On Wednesday, health officials believe the latest uptick is from the Omicron BA.2 variant. Between April 25 and May 9, 104 new cases of...
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
WJON

Street Flooding in St. Cloud, Manhole Covers Popping Up

ST. CLOUD -- The heavy rain in St. Cloud on Thursday morning has caused some street flooding,. Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says there has been so much water it is causing some manhole covers to pop up. She says crews are out working to put them back...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm Police Investigator no longer with department

A New Ulm Police investigator accused of sex crimes is no longer employed by the city. Eric Gramentz’s last day with the department was Monday, May 9, according to a news release from the city. He’s been employed with the police department since February 2005. He was responsible for investigating crimes, documenting the details, and providing courtroom testimony.
NEW ULM, MN
Bring Me The News

Residents advised to lock doors amid search for armed man in Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Park have locked down an elementary school and asked people to shelter in place while they search for a man they believe is armed. Officers and the Brooklyn Park SWAT team are searching the area around the 7200 block of Idaho Ave., the department announced at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. They are searching for an "older white male wearing a camouflaged jacket."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Teen pulled from St. Croix River Thursday dies

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old boy who was hospitalized after an apparent drowning on the St. Croix River has died. His identity and official cause of death will be announced at a later date by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. Original story. A 17-year-old was hospitalized...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Traffic delays expected as crews install rumble strips on SE Minnesota highways

(ABC 6 News) - Motorists will encounter minor traffic delays through May on various state highways in southeast Minnesota counties as crews install rumble strips, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said delays should be minimal through the work zone. On two-lane roads, motorists...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Sauk Rapids Storage Company Cleans Up from Strong Winds

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids storage facility is cleaning-up after Monday afternoon's storms. Aspen Storage at 5004 Highway 10 had several of its shipping containers and three semi-trailers get blown over by the strong winds. Spokesman Patrick Mastey says one of the containers was blown about 40 feet. All...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN

