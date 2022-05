If you were able to catch the action of the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson Classic Thursday at TPC Craig Ranch, there's a chance you might see yourself in our crowd and action photos as Star Local Media roamed the grounds to catch all of the action. The City of McKinney finds itself in the national golf spotlight this weekend as it is able to host the Byron Nelson at 100% capacity for the first time since the tournament moved to TPC Craig Ranch.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO