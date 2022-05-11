ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

Treshun Porter

kjas.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreshun Porter, age 26, native of Jasper, TX and resident of Baytown, TX, transitioned on May 2, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the Faith Temple COGIC, 650 Pollard St. in Jasper. Interment...

www.kjas.com

kjas.com

Marvis Wilson

Marvis Wilson, age 46, native and resident of Jasper, TX, transitioned on May 14, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Moore Chapel CME Church, 991 S Bowie St. in Jasper. Interment will follow at the Coldsprings Cemetery under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Kendray Lavar Porter, Sr.

Kendray Lavar Porter, Sr., age 42, native of Kirbyville, TX and resident of Newton, TX, transitioned on May 4, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the New Life Changers Christian Center, 901 Hwy 87 N in Newton. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Youngblood Cemetery in Newton under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
NEWTON, TX
kjas.com

Bobbie Jean Sibley

A Celebration of Bobbie Jean Sibley’s Life, age 90, of Jasper, Texas, will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas, with burial to follow at Sanders Cemetery in Jasper County. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 13, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Joseph Perry Benson

Mr. Joseph Perry Benson, age 69, of Bronson, Texas, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022. Mr. Benson was born June 23, 1952, in Ventura, California, to parentsLottie Mae (Wooster) and James Elbert Benson. He had lived in the Bronsonarea for a number years and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1969 to1973. He was truck driver for a number of years and a member of CrossroadsChristian Church.
BRONSON, TX
kjas.com

Hollis P. Behannon

A Celebration of Hollis Behannon’s Life, age 85, of Jasper, Texas, will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Jasper, Texas with burial following at Magnolia Springs Cemetery in the Magnolia Springs Community. Visitation will be from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 13, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Missing Jasper man found safe in Kirbyville

A Jasper man who has been missing since Wednesday, May 4th was found safe on Friday. Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says 74-year-old Everette Marion Long was found at a gas station in Kirbyville during the noon hour. Early on, family members said that Mr. Long...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Gloria Ann Davis Garrett

Gloria Ann Davis Garrett, 78, of Brookeland passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at St. Luke’s in Lufkin. A private Celebration of Life Service was held with her family. A native of Jasper, she was born on August 21, 1943, to Otha & Mildred Davis. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ron Garrett of Brookeland; sons Mark Edminton of Louisiana, Billy Garrett & wife Martha of Bridge City, and Randle Garrett of San Antonio; daughters Mildred Anna Russell of Michigan, Laura McVey of Tyler, and Heather Alacon of Austin; as well as a brother Jurl Davis & wife Anne of Brookeland. She is preceded in death by her sons Michael & Tony Edminton. Condolences can be posted at www.shultzfuneralhomeofjasper.com or on Facebook at Shultz Funeral Home & Crematory.
BROOKELAND, TX
kjas.com

Softball girls head to Navasota after sendoff from JHS

The Jasper Lady Dawgs softball team headed to Navasota on Friday after a sendoff was held for them at Jasper High School. Jasper will meet Taylor at 7:30 Friday night in the 4-A Region 3 Quarterfinals. The winner will move on to the Regional Semifinals to face either Bridge City or Liberty.
NAVASOTA, TX
kjas.com

Alabama-Coushatta casino robbed, suspect captured in Houston

Houston area media outlets are reporting that a suspect has been captured after robbing the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Tribe’s Naskila Gaming Casino between Woodville and Livingston. The crime reportedly occurred shortly before 6:00 Friday morning at the facility, located at the Indian Reservation off of Highway 190. Following the robbery,...
HOUSTON, TX
kjas.com

Mom would be proud

There are certain businesses in Jasper that have just been a part of the fabric of the community. Meigs Building Material is an icon in Jasper, but time marches on and last Friday, Gayle Meigs the longtime owner of Meigs completed the sale of the hardware and lumber business to Orange County Building Material.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Truck stolen in Kirbyville recovered in Newton County

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was reported stolen from a Kirbyville residence on May 6th was recovered on County Road 3073 just across the Newton County line near Bleakwood on Wednesday, May 11th. However, the department says that a firearm that...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Miss Jasper Scholarship Pageant Is Back, will be Sat, May 14th

After a three absence, the Miss Jasper Scholarship Pageant, sponsored by the Jasper High School National Honor Society, will return on Saturday, May 14th. The pageant will be in the Jasper High School Auditorium at 6:00p.m. and tickets are $7.00 at the door. There will be categories for Baby Miss,...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

LADY DAWGS SEND OFF TO REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Jasper's Lady Dawgs softball team will be traveling to Navasota on Friday to play the Taylor Ducks in the 4A Regional Quarterfinals playoff. This will be a one game match with the winner advancing to the Regional Semifinals against either Bridge City or Liberty. There will be a send off...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Johnny Mecom sworn in as new JISD Board Member

When the Jasper ISD School Board met on Tuesday evening, Johnny Mecom was sworn in as the newest trustee. State District Judge Delinda Gibbs Walker performed the swearing in for Mecom after he attained the highest number of votes of any candidate in the May 7th election. Judge Walker also swore in Board President Mark Durand who was re-elected to the board.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

DeRidder driver involved in a Newton County crash

Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says his department responded to a single-vehicle crash shortly before 8:00 Friday morning on Highway 87 just south of Recreational Road 255 in the Mayflower Community. Duckworth said it’s the second accident at that same location in the past three weeks. Texas Department of...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - Emergency crews respond to three vehicle accident north of Jasper

Only minor injuries were reported following a three-vehicle auto accident that occurred on Thursday afternoon, north of Jasper. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department, along with other emergency crews, were dispatched to the location on Highway 96, just north of Recreational Road 255, shortly after 4:00, when it was reported that the crash had occurred resulting in one of the vehicles going into the edge of the woods.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Truck leaving concrete plant turns over in Milam Street

No one was injured when a large eighteen wheeled tractor trailer truck turned over in the middle of Milam Street on Thursday morning. Police, fire and other emergency crews were called to the location just east of the Jasper County Sheriff's Department shortly after 9:00, when it was reported that the incident had occurred.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Malfunctioning microwave filled apartment with smoke

A malfunctioning microwave oven filled an apartment with smoke on Friday afternoon, but fortunately someone saw and smelled the smoke and called 911. It happened at about 1:30 at the Village Walk Apartments on West Gibson Street. Jasper firefighters arrived to find a very strong smell of an electrical fire...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Truck and trailer stolen in Golden Triangle recovered in Jasper County

A truck and trailer that had been reported stolen from a body shop in the Golden Triangle has been recovered here in Jasper County. Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Deputies Bubba Downs and Charles Willis found the truck and trailer abandoned on Wednesday along Farm to Market Road 1131 near Evadale.
JASPER COUNTY, TX

