Treshun Porter

Gloria Ann Davis Garrett, 78, of Brookeland passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at St. Luke’s in Lufkin. A private Celebration of Life Service was held with her family. A native of Jasper, she was born on August 21, 1943, to Otha & Mildred Davis. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ron Garrett of Brookeland; sons Mark Edminton of Louisiana, Billy Garrett & wife Martha of Bridge City, and Randle Garrett of San Antonio; daughters Mildred Anna Russell of Michigan, Laura McVey of Tyler, and Heather Alacon of Austin; as well as a brother Jurl Davis & wife Anne of Brookeland. She is preceded in death by her sons Michael & Tony Edminton. Condolences can be posted at www.shultzfuneralhomeofjasper.com or on Facebook at Shultz Funeral Home & Crematory.

BROOKELAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO