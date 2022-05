CHILLICOTHE – On May 8′ 2022 the Chillicothe Police Department received a complaint in reference to the health and wellbeing of our dual purpose K9 Rin. K9 Rin is a 4 year old Belgian-Malinois and has been with the department since 2019. The complaint was that K9 in was malnourished and skinny.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO