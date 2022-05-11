ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannah Gosselin Reveals Why She Chose To Live With Her Dad Jon Over Kate: 'It Was A Difficult Decision Leaving My Siblings'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Ever since Jon and Kate Gosselin separated in 2009, things have been ugly. So much so, that their kids — Hannah , Collin , Leah , Joel , Alexis , Aaden , Cara and Madelyn — seemingly took sides.

Hannah and Collin decided to move in with their father , while the others opted to live with Kate. Now, Hannah, 18, is getting candid about her decision.

"I chose to live with my dad, I feel like I just made the choice for myself. I have always been closer with my dad and we've always had a strong good relationship," she told Entertainment Tonight . "It's a lot, growing up in a very busy household with lots of kids. And there's not really a one-on-one relationship, for attention, that you have with your parent. I felt like my dad gave me that attention and a feeling like I had a good solid relationship with a parent."

"It was a difficult decision leaving my siblings I did not want to be separated from them or even, like, live in a different household than them," she continued. "But I just feel like there was unfair treatment in my mom's house and I just wanted to live with my dad."

JON GOSSELIN SHARES FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL PHOTO OF KIDS HANNAH & COLLIN NEARLY ONE YEAR AFTER ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

Hannah also revealed where she stands with her mother, explaining that the two still keep in touch.

"I mean we don't really speak on a basis of, like, 'Oh, how's your life going?' It's more like day-to-day, 'Oh how's your day?' But I’m pretty sure she's doing well," Hannah said. "And I’m sure my siblings are doing well too ."

The teenager recently celebrated a big milestone on May 10 , and her mother sent her a loving message.

"She just, you know, wished me a happy birthday. You know, told me she loved me and it was great, an average birthday text," she shared. "Oh, 100 percent, I miss my siblings. I mean, we all do share, like, the same birthday, it's a big day for all of us today. As soon as I woke up they texted me happy birthday and I sent them a happy birthday text back."

'JON & KATE PLUS 8' STAR MADY GOSSELIN THROWS SHADE AT HER PARENTS IN LATEST TIKTOK VIDEO

Comments / 59

Patricia Wilson
2d ago

Kate was so controlling, I really don't know how John tolerated her, she's got to be the center of attention, always making matters worse than they were, proud of Hannah and Collin, wishing them the best 🥰

Reply(3)
61
Virginia Cummings
2d ago

YoU try raising a large group of children (8) and holding a job as well as, cook, bottle washer, laundress, house cleaner, disciplinarian, school work monitor -- and let's see how WELL you would do!!!!I don't know much about the parents except what has been allowed to be shown on TV, but I DO KNOW how difficult raising one child while working full time commuting to and from work, school work, laundry, cooking, cleaning, groceries, cub scout den mother, providing entertainment, all essentials, medicines, doctor bills -- and absolutely NONE of it is EASY. So, maybe, if would be nice if women cut other "women" some slack!!!!

Reply(9)
55
Janet Dishler
2d ago

There was already an interview where Hannah admits she chose Dad because she gets more one on one time...just like I thought,she doesn't like sharing with the other siblings! On the news today she turned 18 Dad spoiled her. Funny,there was no mention of Collin,it was all about Hannah, gee,thought she one of 6,the other 5 turned 18 as well ....

Reply(3)
15
