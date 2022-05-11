ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selena Gomez Responds After Fans Accuse Her Of Mocking Hailey Bieber's Makeup Routine

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzVJU_0faXLC1C00
mega

Feud or Fun?

Selena Gomez responded after fans flocked to social media to accuse her of making fun of Hailey Bieber .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2914Q3_0faXLC1C00
mega

Bieber hopped on the "Get Ready With Me" TikTok trend on Tuesday, May 10, when she shared several videos detailing her makeup routine for fans. However, rumors swirled when Gomez — who famously had an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber for years — posted a surprisingly similar video only a few hours later.

FANS GO WILD AS SELENA GOMEZ & CAMILA CABELLO SIP MARTINIS WHILE POKING FUN AT SINGLE STATUSES

One user hesitantly wrote, "Wait..is she trynna to make fun of you know who," while another added, "I'm wondering the same."

A third commenter slammed the "Lose You To Love Me" singer for claiming to support women while allegedly poking fun at her ex's wife on social media.

"And you guys don't see the hypocrisy in all of this?" they replied. "She's supposed to 'stand against tearing woman down' and be a whole mental health advocate."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTPzT_0faXLC1C00
mega

JUSTIN BIEBER USING EX SELENA GOMEZ AS ALIBI IN $10M LAWSUIT AGAINST SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSER, PARTIES WORKING PRIVATELY TO SETTLE

Despite things heating up in the comment section, Gomez made it clear she meant no harm.

"This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health," she wrote in response to the unexpected backlash in a since-deleted comment. "Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon."

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress has previously opened up on the stresses of social media , even admitting that while she still creates her own content, she lets her team handle nearly all of her posts.

"Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I've ever made for my mental health," she explained in an interview with InStyle this January. "I created a system where I still don't have my passwords. And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I'll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself."

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Justin Bieber Just Revealed This Heartbreaking Update About His 'Emotional Breakdown' After Marrying Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber has always been honest with his fans about his ongoing struggles with his mental health; and now the 28-year-old Canadian singer has once again opened up about it, this time in relation to his emotional breakdown, and the moment he realized that getting married to 25-year-old model Hailey Bieber (previously Hailey Baldwin) wasn’t actually going to fix all of his problems. Yikes!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Looks Amazing In Plunging Top For New TikTok Video: Watch

Selena Gomez has become quite the chameleon in her TikTok videos, as her latest clip has fans gagging over her impersonation. The Only Murders in the Building star shared the hilarious video on April 20, where she lip syncs a popular sound bite between two apparent BFFs. Selena looked simply amazing while doing so, relaxing on a bed in a plunging white tank top, with her chestnut hair pinned back in a bun.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Selena
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Hangs With ‘Only Murders’ Co-Star Martin Short On Night Out: Photo

Selena Gomez stepped out looking chic on April 19, but what really stood out was her companion for the evening — her Only Murders in The Building costar Martin Short! The 29-year-old singer and actress was seen leaving hotspot Georgio Baldi in Santa Monica after a casual dinner with the 72-year-old comedy legend. In the photo, Selena looked sleek and put-together, pairing a simple black blazer, cuffs rolled to her elbows, with a pair of oversized, laid-back gray jeans. She accessorized with simple jewelry, strappy sandals, and a classic black handbag. Martin was equally chic in a blue-on-blue layered suit ensemble and black shoes. The two were both smiling and relaxed as they exited the restaurant.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Glows In Behind-The-Scenes Selfies At ‘SNL’ Before Hosting Gig

Selena Gomez, 29, got all glammed on May 12 up to rehearse her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. The multi-talented star showed off her gorgeous glam and stylish outfit in a dressing room at New York City’s Studio 8H in a video from her Instagram Stories that was also shared by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik. Selena took several selfie videos to show just how beautiful she’s looking before she hosts the iconic sketch series for the first time ever with musical guest Post Malone this coming weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Backlash
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Hannah Gosselin Reveals Why She Chose To Live With Her Dad Jon Over Kate: 'It Was A Difficult Decision Leaving My Siblings'

Ever since Jon and Kate Gosselin separated in 2009, things have been ugly. So much so, that their kids — Hannah, Collin, Leah, Joel, Alexis, Aaden, Cara and Madelyn — seemingly took sides. Hannah and Collin decided to move in with their father, while the others opted to live with Kate. Now, Hannah, 18, is getting candid about her decision. "I chose to live with my dad, I feel like I just made the choice for myself. I have always been closer with my dad and we've always had a strong good relationship," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's a lot,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Every Time Selena Gomez Joked About Her Love Life on TikTok: ‘I Don’t Want to See a Singular Man’

The heart wants what it wants — and for Selena Gomez, she’s living that single life. The Only Murders in the Building star frequently shares relatable TikTok videos about her relationship status with her 40 million followers, whether she’s creating her own laugh-out-loud content or lip-syncing to audio clips bemoaning her dating life. “Last time […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Psalm West’s Emerald-Covered ‘P’ Necklace He Got For His 3rd Birthday

Psalm West’s birthday present should leave you green with envy. In honor of Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West’s son’s third birthday, Psalm was gifted a necklace featuring a string of emeralds and a giant “P” shaped pendant. Kim, 41, shared the photo of the bling on her Instagram Story on May 9, Psalm’s official birthday. The jewelry matched the theme of the Incredible Hulk-themed birthday party that Kim threw her baby boy. “PERIODDDDDDDD!!!!!” Kim captioned a second photo she posted to her Story, captured here by The Shade Room.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Stressed? Tarek El Moussa Spotted For First Time Since Public Spat Between Ex Christina Hall & Wife Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa was spotted for the first time since the very public fight between Heather Rae Young and Christina Hall. On Sunday, May 10, the Flip or Flop star was out and about while shooting one of his popular HGTV series in Los Angeles, mere hours after his current wife, 34, and his former spouse, 38, went head to head at son Brayden's soccer game. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Tarek, 40, appeared casual in a gray t-shirt and black sweatpants as he got out his customized Mercedes Sprinter. CHRISTINA HALL REVEALS SON BRAYDEN HAD AN 'EMERGENCY...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

48K+
Followers
626
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy