Selena Gomez Responds After Fans Accuse Her Of Mocking Hailey Bieber's Makeup Routine

Feud or Fun?

Selena Gomez responded after fans flocked to social media to accuse her of making fun of Hailey Bieber .

Bieber hopped on the "Get Ready With Me" TikTok trend on Tuesday, May 10, when she shared several videos detailing her makeup routine for fans. However, rumors swirled when Gomez — who famously had an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber for years — posted a surprisingly similar video only a few hours later.

One user hesitantly wrote, "Wait..is she trynna to make fun of you know who," while another added, "I'm wondering the same."

A third commenter slammed the "Lose You To Love Me" singer for claiming to support women while allegedly poking fun at her ex's wife on social media.

"And you guys don't see the hypocrisy in all of this?" they replied. "She's supposed to 'stand against tearing woman down' and be a whole mental health advocate."

Despite things heating up in the comment section, Gomez made it clear she meant no harm.

"This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health," she wrote in response to the unexpected backlash in a since-deleted comment. "Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon."

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress has previously opened up on the stresses of social media , even admitting that while she still creates her own content, she lets her team handle nearly all of her posts.

"Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I've ever made for my mental health," she explained in an interview with InStyle this January. "I created a system where I still don't have my passwords. And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I'll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself."