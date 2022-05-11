ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk eviction relief, prevention programs receive $1 million to assist renters facing eviction

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLhGc_0faXLAFk00

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk's eviction relief and prevention programs received a $1 million boost to assist the Department of Neighborhood Services in providing relief funding and support services to renters facing eviction.

According to a release from the city, the one-time funding came from City of Norfolk local operating funds, as well as the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program.

The DNS will host an Eviction Relief and Prevention Resource Clinic on Saturday, May 21 to assist Norfolk renters facing eviction. Registration is not required, as services will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you'd like to attend, you must provide the following documentation:

  • Photo ID
  • Current Rental/Lease Agreement (copies are acceptable)
  • Lease Ledger or Rent Due statement (to be verified with landlord/property manager)
  • Unlawful Detainer Notice (if applicable)
  • 14-day Pay or Quit Notice (if applicable)
  • Landlord/Property Manager contact information (name, address, phone, email)
  • Last three months’ paystubs (copies are acceptable)
  • Last three months’ utility statements (copies are acceptable)
    • Gas
    • Water
    • Electric

Saturday's clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Venue, located inside Military Circle Mall. Light refreshments will be provided to attendees.

For more information about this event or to connect with the Norfolk Eviction Prevention Center, visit online , call (757) 664-6363 or email evictionprevention@norfolk.gov .

The urgent need for eviction relief and prevention in Norfolk is expected to increase as the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Rent Relief Program is closing its portal to new applications on Sunday, May 15, at 11:59 p.m. For eligibility and application information, visit www.DHCD.Virginia.gov or call 1-833 RENT RELIEF.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
Norfolk, VA
Government
Norfolk, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renters#Dns#Gas Water Electric
630 WMAL

Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Growth and Opportunity Virginia Grants to Support Entrepreneurial Ecosystems and Workforce Development

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1,261,859 in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for eight projects focused on creating critical talent pipelines to support regional economic growth, strengthen workforce development and support collaborative programs between localities, public entities and private businesses.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Richmond Observer

North Carolina approved to extend Child Care P-EBT food assistance benefits through 2021-22 school year, first issuance scheduled for next week

RALEIGH — Next week, North Carolina’s youngest children who are eligible for food assistance benefits will begin to receive extra monthly benefits tied to the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2021-2022 school year. North Carolina is among the first states in the nation to receive approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a 2021-2022 Child Care Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer food assistance program.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Augusta Free Press

A look at the current state of homelessness in Virginia

Over half a million people in the U.S. are currently experiencing homelessness. That means they are living in a place not meant for habitation, such as the side of the street or an abandoned building, or they are in temporary or transitional housing. While Virginia has far fewer homeless people...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy