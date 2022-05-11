Blade high school softball coaches poll for week of May 8

The No. 1s maintained their stronghold, and two new teams entered the fourth Blade high school softball coaches poll of the season.

These rankings were voted on by a panel of coaches in each of the divisions prior to Wednesday’s games.

Here is this week’s poll.

DIVISION I

1. Anthony Wayne (1 last week), 21-0 record

2. Springfield (2), 15-6

3. Northview (3), 17-6

4. Perrysburg (4), 12-8

5. Whitmer (5), 15-7

DIVISION II

1. Bryan (1 last week), 11-5

2. Oak Harbor (3), 17-7

3. Wauseon (2), 9-6

4. St. Ursula (4), 9-7

5. Maumee (not ranked), 5-13

DIVISION III

1. Otsego (1 last week), 21-1 record

2. Eastwood (2), 20-3

3. Van Buren (4), 16-1

4. Elmwood (3), 12-7

5. Evergreen (not ranked), 9-9

Note: No coaches agreed to vote in a Division IV poll.