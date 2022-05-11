ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Blade high school softball coaches poll for week of May 8

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jW3bU_0faXKiAx00

The No. 1s maintained their stronghold, and two new teams entered the fourth Blade high school softball coaches poll of the season.

These rankings were voted on by a panel of coaches in each of the divisions prior to Wednesday’s games.

Here is this week’s poll.

DIVISION I
1. Anthony Wayne (1 last week), 21-0 record
2. Springfield (2), 15-6
3. Northview (3), 17-6
4. Perrysburg (4), 12-8
5. Whitmer (5), 15-7

DIVISION II
1. Bryan (1 last week), 11-5
2. Oak Harbor (3), 17-7
3. Wauseon (2), 9-6
4. St. Ursula (4), 9-7
5. Maumee (not ranked), 5-13

DIVISION III
1. Otsego (1 last week), 21-1 record
2. Eastwood (2), 20-3
3. Van Buren (4), 16-1
4. Elmwood (3), 12-7
5. Evergreen (not ranked), 9-9

Note: No coaches agreed to vote in a Division IV poll.

Comments / 0

Related
fcnews.org

League title won at NWOAL track meet

The fight for the boys league title is a tight one while Liberty Center holds a commanding lead in the girls meet after day one of competition at the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Track and Field Championships held Tuesday at Archbold. With the 4x800m relay and all field events in...
WAUSEON, OH
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: A top Ohio recruit visited the Illini

Illinois basketball is looking to continue their recent recruiting success in the state of Ohio. The Illini managed to snag four talented players in the class of 2022. Among those great athletes is Sencire Harris, the No. 84 player in the class and the best player coming out of the state of Ohio.
ILLINOIS STATE
themirrornewspaper.com

Anthony Wayne Hosts Largest Signing Ever

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — With 11 student-athletes committing to play college-level sports on May 4, Anthony Wayne High School had its largest signing event in school history, said athletic director John Snyder. Baseball. Noah Sample has signed to play baseball for Walsh University, in North Canton,...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Education
City
Maumee, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Wayne, OH
City
Oak Harbor, OH
City
Van Buren, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Wauseon, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Bryan, OH
City
Springfield, OH
Beacon

Rocket boys, girls win Ottawa County Invitational

OAK HARBOR — The Oak Harbor boys track team won the Ottawa County Invitational, racking up 116 points, almost double what Genoa, which finished second, had with 62 points. Port Clinton was third with 48 points and Danbury finished with 24 points. The Rockets had 11 first-place finishes, eight...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema and Illinois football extend offer to 2023 edge rusher from Michigan

Kenneth Merrieweather was offered by Illinois on Thursday. The edge rusher from the class of 2023 and is from Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, Michigan. Merrieweather is currently listed as a 3-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. With the Fighting Illini’s offer, he now has 17 total. Purdue, Indiana, and Iowa from the B1G have also sent Merrieweather offers. He comes in at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds.
DETROIT, MI
statechampsnetwork.com

The Cincinnati Kid: DLS Star QB Drogosh Decides To Be A Bearcat

The Tom Brady of the CHSL will be a Bearcat in college. Warren De La Salle junior quarterback Brady Drogosh committed to the University of Cincinnati last week, turning his back on the Big Ten. The 6-foot-5 gunslinger and underrated dual-threat shunned offers from Indiana, Maryland and Minnesota to head to Bearcat Country, where UC is the defending champion of the American Athletic Conference and fresh from an appearance in the College Football Playoff, becoming the first non-Power 5 conference to reach that benchmark.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Wayne
sent-trib.com

Updated: Otsego high school, junior high evacuated

TONTOGANY — Students in grades six-12 were evacuated Thursday morning after an issue in the kitchen in the Otsego High School commons area. In email to the community Superintendent Adam Koch said there was no fire on campus. “We had a part break in our air handler that caused...
TONTOGANY, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Former Ohio State wide receiver Sam Wiglusz announced his transfer to Ohio. On Wednesday, the fifth-year senior and Ohio native shared his decision to stay close to home on Twitter. "Forever grateful for my time at Ohio State," Wiglusz wrote. "The things I’ve learned, experiences I’ve had, and people I’ve...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Highschoolsports#Northview#Otsego#Evergreen#Division Iv
13abc.com

Time for a change: Lake Local Schools looking to update dress code policy

MILBURY, Ohio (WTVG) - Lake Local Schools has decided it might be time to update its dress code policy. The district’s superintendent, Jim Witt, tells 13abc the decision came Thursday morning and suggested changes were sent to faculty members hours later. The discussion stems from the story published by...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man hospitalized in shooting on Avondale

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting in Toledo that sent one man to the hospital. TPD received a call about a shooting around 11:00 p.m. near Junction and Avondale. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Jeremiah Davis, 20, on the front porch of a home in the 1300 block of Avondale Ave. with a gunshot wound to his elbow.
TOLEDO, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Prom Experiences Floor Cave-In

An Ohio event center’s floor collapsed in the middle of a high school prom that took place over the weekend. The Pickerington North High School prom celebration was cut short when The Wigham event center dance floor seemingly caved in during the dance.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Local student expelled after creating “hit list” against classmates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 13-year-old student was expelled from school after allegedly creating a “hit list” on his classmates. According to Toledo Police reports, officers were dispatched to Reynolds Elementary School on Thursday around 3:00 p.m. after a male student’s hit list was found. The list named 13 of his classmates.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
dakotanewsnow.com

Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A middle school student in Ohio was told to change her clothes after being accused of violating the school’s dress code. According to WTVG, Logan Gray, 12, was wearing a short-sleeved collared dress over white tights with brown leather boots. “My mom bought...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

Bryan City Schools bus catches fire Thursday afternoon

BRYAN, Ohio — Four children and a bus driver escaped injury when a Bryan City Schools bus caught on fire Thursday afternoon. School officials sent families a letter about the incident, praising the quick thinking of both the driver of the bus that caught fire and another driver following behind in a different bus who initially noticed the flames.
BRYAN, OH
13abc.com

Four students, driver escape school bus fire

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bryan City Schools bus caught fire Thursday afternoon. As the route was nearing its final stop of the day around 3:30 p.m., a fire in the engine broke out. The bus stopped in front of the Wesley United Methodist Church, and the driver and four students inside exited without injury.
BRYAN, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy