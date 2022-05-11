Blade high school softball coaches poll for week of May 8
The No. 1s maintained their stronghold, and two new teams entered the fourth Blade high school softball coaches poll of the season.
These rankings were voted on by a panel of coaches in each of the divisions prior to Wednesday’s games.
Here is this week’s poll.
DIVISION I
1. Anthony Wayne (1 last week), 21-0 record
2. Springfield (2), 15-6
3. Northview (3), 17-6
4. Perrysburg (4), 12-8
5. Whitmer (5), 15-7
DIVISION II
1. Bryan (1 last week), 11-5
2. Oak Harbor (3), 17-7
3. Wauseon (2), 9-6
4. St. Ursula (4), 9-7
5. Maumee (not ranked), 5-13
DIVISION III
1. Otsego (1 last week), 21-1 record
2. Eastwood (2), 20-3
3. Van Buren (4), 16-1
4. Elmwood (3), 12-7
5. Evergreen (not ranked), 9-9
Note: No coaches agreed to vote in a Division IV poll.
