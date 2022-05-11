ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Three highlights from the last City Council meeting of the term

By Ryan Chandler
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the majority of the City Council passes the gavel to their successors next week, current members held a lengthy meeting Tuesday to finish a few last orders of business.

A new era of public health

City Council approved a plan that has been on Public Health Director Katherine Wells’ wish list since last year — a joint public health operation with the county, dubbed the Lubbock County Health District.

The new designation will rearrange the funding and governance structures of the region’s public health efforts.

Currently, all nine representatives on the city’s Board of Public Health were appointed by the city council. This joint public health district will feature six city appointees and add three representatives appointed by the county commissioner’s court.

The city and county will also split part of their American Rescue Plan funds to build a new $11 million public health facility to share.

Wells says the COVID-19 pandemic showed the need to coordinate public health needs and outbreak prevention efforts with the surrounding region.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” she told City Council Tuesday. “One thing we’ve learned through COVID is that communicable diseases and a lot of other public health issues aren’t just the city. It really involves everybody out in the county. I think this will give us some additional opportunities to pull down some additional grant funds and really clarify some roles and responsibilities.”

Resolved: Homelessness is “substantial and increasing”

City Council approved a resolution officially recognizing the issue of homelessness as a matter of “critical importance,” noting that recent assessments have shown the number of people experiencing homelessness to be “substantial and increasing.”

The city has already set aside $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan funds to alleviate the issue. With this resolution, they hope to coordinate with the Department of Housing and Urban Development to create an updated “continuum of care” City officials say additional funds are also available through HUD.

HUD’s April 2022 Point-In-Time count identified 259 individuals experiencing homelessness around the Lubbock area.

A park’s legacy

The Friends of Legacy Play Village put the final nail in the dilapidated park’s coffin Tuesday night when the city ended their lease agreement for the play area. Legacy Play Village was constructed in McAlister Park in 2002 but was closed in 2018 due to safety issues. With this termination, the city will not rebuild the playground, but they acknowledged the potential for new development in the same spot.

“We are not abandoning the idea of putting a playground in McAlister Park. It may just take a different look and a different way of getting there,” District 5 Councilman Randy Christian said. “We are committed to trying to make that a reality.”

Mayor Dan Pope, District 1 Councilman Juan Chadis, District 3 Councilman Jeff Griffith, and District 5’s Randy Christian will not be returning to the dais. New leadership will be sworn in May 17.

