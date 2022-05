Nassau County Council on Aging’s (NCCOA’s) Caregiver Support Group meetings are held twice each month – the second and fourth Wednesday (with the exception of November and December, see schedule below) – from 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., at the Janice Ancrum Senior Life Center, 1901 Island Walk Way in Fernandina Beach. Meetings sometimes feature guest speakers on various topics to help caregivers and their loved ones live each day to the fullest; all meetings offer support and education for caregivers, as well as time to share experiences and challenges with the group. Respite care is available for loved ones during each meeting.

