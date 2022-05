The first nature-based outdoor preschool near Louisville, located in the beautiful woodlands of Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve. Imagine some of your earliest memories of play. Were you inside or outside? Chances are that you were outside, learning through exploratory play. Now, imagine a preschool that provides lifechanging experiences in a classroom that has no walls. Rather than keep children cooped up inside, surrounded by colorful plastic toys and electronics, forest preschools take learning outside where children can follow their curiosities, explore, engage, learn, and build resilience that will serve them in primary school and well beyond.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO