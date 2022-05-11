ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Women’s Caucus will meet on Thursday, May 12

Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville – The Metro Council Women’s Caucus will meet on Thursday, May 12, at 2:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Third Floor Chambers, Historic City Hall, 601 West Jefferson Street.

The Women’s Caucus uses its monthly meeting to highlight different topics impacting women and to find ways to better support women in Jefferson County. This meeting will focus on public safety and will include a self-defense demonstration, which will be conducted by Master Joan Richert with St. Matthews Martial Arts.

The meeting is open to the public. As of March 1, face masks are optional inside City Hall. The public may enter City Hall using the Sixth Street entrance. Anyone needing assistance may enter from the Jefferson Street entrance.

If you cannot attend in person, you can also view the meeting on the Women’s Caucus Facebook page.

Under KRS 61.826, some members will be video conferencing using WebEx.

The Women’s Caucus Agenda is below.

Agenda

  1. Welcome and Introductions Councilwoman McCraney, Caucus Co-Chair
  2. Self-Defense Discussion and Demonstration Master Joan Richert, St. Matthews Martial Arts
  3. Announcements and Closing Remarks Councilwoman McCraney, Caucus Co-Chair

