Locals win 23 titles at TVC meets

 2 days ago
Eastern junior Brayden O’Brien, left, hits full stride in passing River Valley senior Cody Wooten during the 800m run event held on April 12 in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

The Ohio Valley Publishing area combined to win 23 different event titles last Wednesday and Thursday at the 2022 Tri-Valley Conference track and field championships respectively held at River Valley High School (Ohio Division) and Athens High School (Hocking Division).

Athens and Waterford respectively swept top honors in the final boys and girls team standings, and each of the four divisional meets were decided by 17 points or more.

The Lady Bulldogs won the TVC Ohio crown with 137 points, while River Valley was second with 91.5 points. Nelsonville-York (90), Alexander (64) and Wellston (55) rounded out the top five spots, while Vinton County (47) and Meigs (40.5) completed the 7-team field.

Becka Cadle won three individual titles for RVHS in the 100-meter hurdles (17.24 seconds), 300m hurdles (50.56) and also in the pole vault with a cleared height of 9 feet, 3 inches.

Lauren Twyman claimed league titles in both the 800m run (2:31.54) and 1600m run (5:35.94), while Grace Heffernan won the 3200m run with a mark of 13:03.78.

Heffernan, Twyman, Kate Nutter and Ally Denny also combined to win the 4x800m relay for RVHS with a time of 10:48.38.

Maggie Musser was the lone Lady Marauder to win a league title after capturing the 400m dash crown with a mark of 1:03.11.

The Bulldogs won the boys title with 145 points, with Nelsonville-York (128) and Alexander (90) completing the top three positions. Vinton County (54), Meigs (47), Wellston (33) and River Valley (28) completed the four through seven spots.

Braylon Harrison captured the lone Marauder crown by winning the high jump with a cleared height of 6 feet, 1 inch.

Justin Stump won the 800m run (2:09.99) for the Raiders, who also received a championship in the pole vault from Andrew Huck with a cleared height of 11 feet, 6 inches.

The Lady Wildcats captured the TVC Hocking crown with 153 points, with Southern (95), Federal Hocking (85) and Eastern (76) rounding out the top half of the 7-team field. Trimble (58), Belpre (16) and South Gallia (4) finished in the five through seven spots.

Kayla Evans brought home two league titles for the Lady Tornadoes after winning the 300m hurdles (49.70) and high jump (5-2) events.

Isabella Fisher won the shot put (30-2) for SHS, and the quartet of Ally Anderson, Isabella Klein, Ava Roush and Kelly Shaver calimed the 4x200m relay title with a mark of 2:03.95.

Erica Durst paced the Lady Eagles with titles in the 100m dash (13.34), 200m dash (27.81) and 400m dash (59.37). Durst also set a new TVC record with her mark in the 400m dash.

Durst joined Brielle Newland, Kayla Sellers and Emma Doczi in winning the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:43.55. Emma Hayes also won the discus (104-3) for EHS.

The Waterford boys posted a winning tally of 164 points, with Trimble (97), Belpre (88), Eastern (67) and Southern (33) rounding out the top five positions. Federal Hocking (28) and South Gallia (26) completed the final two spots in the field.

The Eagle quartet of Brayden O’Brien, Rylee Barrett, Koen Sellers and Connor Nolan combined to win the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:55.55. O’Brien also won the 800m run (2:07.37).

Levi Wolford recorded the lone league crown for South Gallia after winning the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 4.25 inches.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results from the TVC Ohio and TVC Hocking championships held Wednesday and Thursday at River Valley and Athens, respectively.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

