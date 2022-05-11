Philadelphia man accused of shooting infant who died 2 years later charged with murder

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Philadelphia man has been charged with the murder of a 3-year-old following the boy's autopsy.

Francisco Ortiz was originally charged with more than two-dozen offenses, including aggravated assault and firearms violations, in connection with the October 2019 shooting that led to the recent death of toddler Yaseem Jenkins. He had been scheduled for trial in June, but after Jenkins' autopsy, Ortiz is now charged with murder.

Authorities say Ortiz drove by North Seventh and West Luzerne streets that day and shot at a group that included Jenkins' father and stepmother, who were allegedly buying drugs with counterfeit money at the time.

Police say the boy's father, Nafes Monroe, used him as a human shield . Jenkins was 11 months old at the time, and he was shot in the head, chest and backside. He died last month at the age of 3 .

There is no bail for murder, so Ortiz will remain in prison.

Authorities also believe Ortiz gave Freddie Perez and Tayvon Thomas the AK-47 that killed another 3-year-old, Nikolette Rivera , in a separate shooting. She was struck in the head while in her mother’s arms, one day after Jenkins was shot.

