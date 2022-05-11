ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia man accused of shooting infant who died 2 years later charged with murder

By Nina Baratti
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDd3V_0faXIIUb00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Philadelphia man has been charged with the murder of a 3-year-old following the boy's autopsy.

Francisco Ortiz was originally charged with more than two-dozen offenses, including aggravated assault and firearms violations, in connection with the October 2019 shooting that led to the recent death of toddler Yaseem Jenkins. He had been scheduled for trial in June, but after Jenkins' autopsy, Ortiz is now charged with murder.

Authorities say Ortiz drove by North Seventh and West Luzerne streets that day and shot at a group that included Jenkins' father and stepmother, who were allegedly buying drugs with counterfeit money at the time.

Police say the boy's father, Nafes Monroe, used him as a human shield . Jenkins was 11 months old at the time, and he was shot in the head, chest and backside. He died last month at the age of 3 .

There is no bail for murder, so Ortiz will remain in prison.

Authorities also believe Ortiz gave Freddie Perez and Tayvon Thomas the AK-47 that killed another 3-year-old, Nikolette Rivera , in a separate shooting. She was struck in the head while in her mother’s arms, one day after Jenkins was shot.

Anti-violence, crime reporting and victim support resources in Philadelphia

City of Philadelphia mental health crisis line, 24 hours: 215-685-6440

Crime reporting victim services:
— Center City: 215-665-9680
— East: 215-426-4810
— North Central: 215-763-3280
— Northeast: 215-332-3888
— Northwest: 215-438-4410
— South: 215-551-3360
— West/Southwest: 215-748-7780

EDITOR'S NOTE: In a previous version of this story, Yaseem Jenkins' name was misspelled.

Comments / 6

John Glenn
2d ago

Good now try him quickly and convict him on the evidence and life without parole sounds about right.

Reply
4
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Police Find Man Shot to Death in Crashed SUV

A man was found gunned down in a crashed SUV overnight in the latest incident of a shooting where the victim was found dead in a vehicle in a Philadelphia neighborhood. Police rushed to the 400 block of West Sedgley Avenue, near Venango Street, in North Philadelphia just after 11 p.m. Thursday initially for a car crash call, investigators said. They found a man slumped over in the driver's seat of a Volkswagen SUV that crashed into a fence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Nearly 24 Shots Fired At Convenience Store In Philadelphia’s Olney Section; Man Treated For Minor Injury, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to track down the gunmen who opened fire at an Olney convenience store. The incident happened at the intersection of Rising Sun Avenue and Tabor Road around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. About two dozen shell casings littered the scene. Investigators say at least two people opened fire outside of the shop and the gunfire continued when they went inside of the store. A 22-year-old man was treated at the scene with a cut to his head. But no life threatening injuries have been reported. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Shot In Head, Killed In Philadelphia’s Francisville Section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 44-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed on Friday morning in Philadelphia’s Francisville section, police say. The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Edwin Place around 8 a.m. Police say the woman was located inside the property with a gunshot wound to her head. She was shortly pronounced dead, according to officials. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Identify Man Shot 7 Times, Killed In Brewerytown As 30-Year-Old Kyle Singleton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot seven times and killed on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section, police say. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of North 28th Street.  Police identified the victim as Kyle Singleton of Philadelphia. Police say Singleton was shot three times in his front torso, and four times in his back torso. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Woman found dead inside a Edwin Place home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was found dead inside a North Philadelphia residence Friday morning. The incident happened on the 1700 block of Edwin Place around 8:02 am. According to police, a 44-year-old woman was found by responding officers with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced the victim dead at 8:19 am, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Philadelphia City#Violent Crime#Kyw Newsradio
CBS Philly

Man Shot By Philadelphia Police After Attacking 2 Officers With Screwdriver At 39th District Headquarters: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after an officer shot a man inside the 39th District Headquarters. This is after they say a man attempted to stab an officer with a screwdriver. The situation all unfolded just after 9 a.m. Wednesday inside the 39th District. Police say a 23-year-old man entered the building on Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown wearing a mask. He walked up to a glass barrier in the lobby and asked the officers something. Police say they couldn’t hear what he wanted, so they opened a locked door to their operations room. That is when police say he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Philadelphia man killed in gas station ambush shooting in broad daylight

Philadelphia police are searching for two gunmen in connection with a broad daylight ambush shooting at a gas station that left a 30-year-old father dead. Brandon Dixon was at the Liberty gas station around 2 p.m. Monday when a red vehicle pulled into the station and two suspects got out and began firing as customers were near gas pumps, according to surveillance footage. One appeared to be armed with a handgun while the other appeared to be holding a rifle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer Accused Of Shoplifting From 7-Eleven

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is accused of shoplifting from a 7-Eleven store in Juniata Park. Surveillance video shows the uniformed officer entering the store and walking to the beverage area. He later left the store with a Celsius energy drink. The store owner says he did not pay. The store owner also says a police captain stopped by Tuesday to apologize for the officer’s action. There is no word if he will be disciplined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy