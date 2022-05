Enjoying the outdoors will soon be more convenient in downtown Sheboygan. The return of warm weather is a plus, of course, but so is the return of a so-called “Parklet”. The idea was initiated last year on St. Clair Avenue between North 8th and 9th Streets, which will again be closed to vehicular traffic as of this afternoon. Instead of cars, the street will be filled with seating, bicycle racks and landscaping, suitable for public gathering downtown. Public Works Director David Biebel said that the goal is to reimage the area, provide pedestrian amenities, and encourage non-motorized transportation while supporting local businesses and enhancing the public space.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO