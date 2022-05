HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After a 5-month search, the Henderson YMCA has finally chosen its CEO. The Henderson County Family YMCA Board of Directors has picked Jason Beasley as their next Chief Executive Officer. A statement from YMCA says Jason is from Mobile, Alabama, where he has served as the District Vice President of Operations. […]

HENDERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO