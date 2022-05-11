Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sherriff’s Office has announced a pilot program as part of the Reimagining Public Safety Plan. This phase will see unarmed Sherriff’s Clerks responding to non-emergency calls for service and may be handled via telephone or in-person depending on the nature of the call, giving deputies more time to do important policing work. The program is anticipated to begin in early summer after Sherriff’s Clerks are hired and trained.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO