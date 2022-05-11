Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns

This is surprising: A quarter of students will do this over spring break. A: Put in extra hours at work. A group of these cute critters is called a “Business”!. It’s illegal in NY to put an ice cream cone here!. A: In your back pocket…on a...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell’s Slope Day is tomorrow, and the festivities are already affecting traffic. West Ave between University Ave and Campus Road is closed to all parking and traffic until 8 AM Thursday. Campus Road between College Ave and Stewart Ave will be blocked off tomorrow...
ETNA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Electrical wires in a roadway. Officials say drivers should avoid Route 366 between Route 13 and Route 38 in the Etna area for downed electrical wires. Repairs will take several hours. The alert was sent out to subscribers of the Tompkins County SIREN notification system...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police in Ithaca say reports of a burglary Sunday morning on Cecil A. Malone Drive turned out to be more than one case. According to IPD, officers were called Sunday night and found several businesses in the 200 block had been burglarized. Police say a review of video evidence revealed the burglaries happened around 4:30 Sunday morning.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sherriff’s Office has announced a pilot program as part of the Reimagining Public Safety Plan. This phase will see unarmed Sherriff’s Clerks responding to non-emergency calls for service and may be handled via telephone or in-person depending on the nature of the call, giving deputies more time to do important policing work. The program is anticipated to begin in early summer after Sherriff’s Clerks are hired and trained.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County’s ethics board is moving ahead with an investigation into former Ithaca mayor Svante Myrick. The probe was pushed by Alderperson Cynthia Brock during the recent City Administration Committee meeting. Brock says Myrick abused his power as mayor by promising to pay the...
CAROLINE, N.Y. (WHCU) — The town of Caroline is inviting residents to attend the Town Board business meeting tomorrow. At the meeting, officials will talk about tax exemptions for properties with conservation easements. The creation of a citizen Roadway Safety Committee will also be discussed. The meeting is at...
