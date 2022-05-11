ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Gableman contract extended as Wisconsin election investigation is paused due to legal fights

By Will Kenneally
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3m4F_0faXHcuo00

MADISON, Wis. — Republican elections investigator Michael Gableman will remain on the state’s payroll under a new contract reached with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, but the investigation he is leading is being paused while several lawsuits are heard in court.

The former state Supreme Court justice, now investigator, will receive $5,500 per month to finish ongoing litigation around his authority to issue subpoenas as part of his election probe. The new contract does not have an end date and will extend as long as Gableman is party to any ongoing lawsuits.

The Associated Press reports the investigation could resume if courts rule election officials must comply with subpoenas he issued.

There is another current case in Waukesha County that will determine whether Gableman has the authority to jail mayors of Wisconsin cities for refusing to testify in his election investigation.

The mayors of Madison and Green Bay declined to testify in the investigation because Gableman would not depose them publicly, and Gableman filed a motion to have them jailed in Waukesha.

Waukesha County Judge Ralph Ramirez will hold a hearing on the case July 11.

In the new contract , originally reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Gableman will also receive $2,500 per month to cover operating expenses for the office. His $5,500 monthly salary is a cut from his initial $11,000 stipend. Vos said the total price tag of the probe will not exceed the $676,000 original price tag.

Late last month, Vos said he would extend Gableman’s contract after receiving pressure from former President Donald Trump to keep the investigation going. The contract, and investigation, were supposed to end before May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin elections commission in GOP crosshairs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All four of the leading Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor want to either abolish or dramatically overhaul the GOP-created bipartisan commission that oversees elections in the state, moves that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers opposes. Tim Michels, a construction company co-owner and the most recent Republican...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evers’ plan to remove Guard from veterans home questioned

MADISON — There’s finger pointing and some unanswered questions about why Wisconsin’s National Guard troops are leaving the Veterans Home at Union Grove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter Tuesday asking why the governor is sending the troops home when there continues to be a critical need for frontline workers at the facility.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Judge finds Wisconsin lame-duck settlement language unconstitutional

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has decided that provisions in contentious Wisconsin lame-duck legislation that gives the Republican-controlled Legislature the power to approve or reject the attorney general’s settlement proposals are unconstitutional. Republican lawmakers passed requirements during a lame-duck session in 2018 that require Democratic Attorney General...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Donald Trump
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin Republicans question governor's plan to remove National Guard from veterans home

(The Center Square) – There’s finger pointing and some unanswered questions about why Wisconsin’s National Guard troops are leaving the Veterans Home at Union Grove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter Tuesday asking why the governor is sending the troops home when there continues to be a critical need for frontline workers at the facility.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

State Debate: Gableman must be stopped before he spoils 2022 election, insists two writers

In an opinion piece for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Barry Burden and Trey Grayson write that Michael Gableman's vendetta over the 2020 election must end before he wreaks havoc on the next one. Burden, a professor of political science at the UW-Madison, and Grayson, a Republican and former two-term Kentucky secretary of state, claim that Gableman has made a mockery of the state's legal systems.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

It’s hard to ignore some facts about the largest hog Confined Animal Feed Operation in Wisconsin

After the so-called Roth II hog factory in the town of Marietta, Crawford County, was granted a Wisconsin Pollution Elimination Discharge Permit by the Department of Natural Resources, Forest Jahnke, a longtime opponent of such giant operations told me, “To me, it says a CAFO of any type and size can be sited anywhere in the state. If you think you’re safe, you’re not.”
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Republican#Assembly#The Associated Press
wsau.com

CONLEY COMMENTARY – Three Facts Thursday; Abortion in Wisconsin

CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, the abortion issue would be left up to individual states. Wisconsin would revert back to a law from 1849 that bans abortions here. Doctors who perform one could be charged with a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wisconsin amends poultry movement ban

Wisconsin has modified its recent ban on transporting and showing poultry. Kevin Hoffman with the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection says the most recent order replaces the April 7th order, and now prohibits the movement of all domestic birds to events, shows, exhibitions and swap meets… not just poultry.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

More pavement buckles reported in southern Wisconsin Friday amid record May heat

PORTAGE, Wis. — Crews repaired multiple pavement buckles in southern Wisconsin Friday evening as a record-breaking streak of May heat continues. A pavement buckle was reported around 2:15 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 51 at mile marker 95.1 in the Portage area. All lanes reopened by around 7:45 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Buckles were reported around...
PORTAGE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy