Man faces charges after biting deputy during arrest in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing charges after biting a deputy during an arrest in April.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance at a Nebo residence during the early morning hours on April 30.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they saw Kenneth Allan Styles, 44, trying to forcibly enter an occupied residence multiple times.

As deputies tried to arrest Styles, he became combative and bit one of the deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was injured and taken to the hospital. They have since been treated and released.

Styles was charged with felonious first-degree burglary, felonious assault on law enforcement with physical injury, two counts of resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and injury to personal property.

He was given a $267,000 bond.

