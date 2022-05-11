ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Boba Shop Was Allegedly a Front for an International Criminal Operation

By Lauren Saria
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing an extensive year-long investigation, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office has accused the husband of a Tenderloin boba shop owner with running an international fencing operation out of the small drink cafe. The San Francisco Chronicle reports officials suspect Quoc Le, whose wife owns the Quickly bubble tea cafe on...

sf.eater.com

theSnarlingDog
2d ago

How about that VHS store that’s still in business in San Mateo off of el Camino real?? There’s no way that they are paying rent by selling vhs tapes….

