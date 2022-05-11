San Francisco Boba Shop Was Allegedly a Front for an International Criminal Operation

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fire crews in San Francisco rescued five people with injuries including two critically injured victims from a two-alarm structure fire on Ellis Street Friday morning, according to authorities.Just before 10:30 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer Twitter account posted several photos of smoke rising from what was confirmed by authorities to be an apartment complex at 1355 Ellis Street in the Fillmore District.Approximately 65 firefighters from multiple area stations are on scene.San Francisco Fire initially said that a total of four people were rescued with injuries from the fire. One person sustained critical injuries, while two suffered moderate injuries and one person had minor injuries. Fire officials later provided an update saying that a total of five adults were rescued, with two in critical condition and two in serious condition besides the one person who suffered minor injuries.The fire was still burning actively on the second and third floors of the building as of 10:49 a.m. The fire did not extend to neighboring structuresPeople are being asked to avoid the area as SFFD units respond. This is a breaking news story. More information will be posted as it is made available.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO