Haverhill, MA

Woodsville funding gets rejected

By JO News
Journal Opinion
 2 days ago

HAVERHILL—The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration has invalidated two articles approved by...

WBUR

Boston City Councilors consider mayor's plan to cut police budget

A Boston City Council committee on Thursday plans to discuss Boston Mayor Michelle's Wu proposal to trim the police department budget. Wu wants to allocate about $396 million to the police next fiscal year, down roughly 1% from this year. The Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the department's largest police union,...
BOSTON, MA
Journal Opinion

Groton set for revote

GROTON—After Groton voters spurned (132-106) the general fund budget at town meeting on March 1, selectboard members have revised the budget, decreasing it by $22,275. A special revote will be by Australian ballot on May 25 in the Community Building from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. An informational meeting will be held in the same building on May 23 at 6 p.m.
GROTON, VT
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Legislators who reject gas tax pause may start feeling the heat

BOSTON (CBS) – Chances are you’ve seen the TV ad, in frequent rotation lately on WBZ. “Gas prices. We know the story.” intones the narrator over images of soaring prices at the pump. “And while all of us are paying the price, one senator is fighting to lower your costs.” Cue Maggie Hassan, the New Hampshire Democrat who’s facing a tough fight for re-election to the US Senate. “I’m taking on members of my own party to push a gas tax holiday, and I’m pushing Joe Biden to release more of our oil reserves,” she proclaims. It’s a sign of the times. Candidates running...
BOSTON, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Massachusetts ranked one of the worst states for property taxes

A new report ranks Massachusetts as one of the worst states in the country when it comes to property taxes. The index is designed to help business leaders, taxpayers and government officials gauge how their states’ tax systems compare to others in terms of how they are structured and can be improved.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Haverhill, MA
New Hampshire State
Massachusetts Government
Haverhill, MA
Seacoast Current

What’s the Big Deal About Real ID’s in NH, MA, and ME?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Do you have a gold star on the upper right of your driver's license? If not, you are not federally compliant. You don't have a REAL ID.
B98.5

How Maine & New Hampshire Residents Can Save On Their Internet

These days, having internet access is a necessary utility. In the 2020s, it is right up there with having electricity and water service. Unfortunately, for many, the cost of home internet service is just too much for them. As a result, we often hear stories of people camping out in the parking lots of restaurants and coffee shops so their kids can connect to the internet in order to do their homework.
MAINE STATE
#Woodsville Precinct
97.5 WOKQ

These Were New Hampshire’s 20 Most Populated Towns Back in 1950

A recent look into the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire uncovered some information that was quite interesting. For instance, it turns out that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
wamc.org

Chronic homelessness rises sharply in western Massachusetts

Overall homelessness in the four counties of western Massachusetts remained at about the same level as last year according to the point-in-time census taken last February. But the latest data shared at a recent gathering of activists, lawmakers, government officials, and housing specialists, revealed a near doubling of the number of chronically homeless people.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS’ AUTO BODY SHOPS PLAN TO CONVERGE ON STATE HOUSE

BOSTON, MA — In response to a state house hearing on labor rate reimbursed for collision repairs, several hundred Massachusetts auto body shop owners, family members, employees, voc-tech students and supporters are expected to converge on the State House. In addition to community demonstration of support, a motorcade of flatbed trucks topped with damaged cars will circle the area.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

ACLU of Massachusetts files free speech lawsuit against State Police, Dept. of Conservation over citations given to LGBT rights protestors in Lynn

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts announced it is filing a free speech lawsuit on behalf of two LGBT rights protestors due to citations the pair received while holding a peaceful counter-protest on the North Shore. The two individuals were challenging state regulations that “unconstitutionally restrict” the rights to free speech and expression on public lands.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Journal Opinion

Kings Plain lighting mooted at school

WOODSVILLE—Soccer field illumination was the subject of lengthy discussion at the May 9 meeting of the Haverhill Cooperative School Board. The cost estimate for the project, which has been discussed at several board meetings this year, is $66,000. Not all board members agreed on the need. Chair David Robinson...
HAVERHILL, NH
WBEC AM

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

2 Mass. residents win $25,000 a year for life lottery prizes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Bay State residents recently won $25,000 a year for life prizes on Massachusetts State Lottery games. Robert King, of Fitchburg, won his prize in the multi-state “Lucky for Life” game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in a drawing that was held in January. He claimed his prize on April 26, chose the cash option, and received a one-time payment of $390,000.
FITCHBURG, MA

