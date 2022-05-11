ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euless, TX

Woman Killed After Driver Flees Euless Traffic Stop

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Worth Police said a woman was killed Tuesday night after the driver of a different car trying to escape police during a traffic stop in Euless crashed into her. After the suspect's car hit a utility pole, the driver ran from the scene but was captured. Tuesday afternoon...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

Euless PD: Driver fleeing officers caused fatal crash

FORT WORTH, Texas - An innocent woman is dead after Fort Worth police said a driver tried to flee from a traffic stop. Euless police said officers tried to pull over two men in a black car late Tuesday night. That vehicle fled east into Fort Worth on Trinity Boulevard....
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Euless, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Euless, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Alleged shoplifter pulls gun on store worker when asked for receipt

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for two people who allegedly filled up a shopping cart, then pulled a gun on a store worker who asked to see a receipt before they left. It happened on May 8 at a store on 3220 Main Street. Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call Fort Worth police. 
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

4 fuel theft suspects arrested at Dallas gas station

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested four fuel theft suspects at a gas station on Wednesday. The suspects, identified as Rando Betancourt Barco, Lazaro Echemendiamiranda, Alfredo Hechavarria, and Pedro Ruiz, were found at a gas station in the 10400 block of Garland Road. According to police, they were using three vehicles,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Richland Hills police searching for road rage suspect

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) - North Richland Hills police are looking for suspects in road rage shooting that sent one person to the hospital on May 10. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Loop 820 near Boulevard 26. The victim reported that a minor crash happened on Airport Freeway in Hurst between their car and the suspect car, a silver Chevrolet Malibu. After the crash happened, the driver of the Malibu began shooting at the victim, striking the victim's car six times. The victim wasn't able to get a license plate number from the Malibu but was able to describe that the suspect car would have rear driver's side damage from the minor crash. Loop 820 experienced a short lane closure while officers scoured the roadway looking for physical evidence from the scene.North Richland Hills Criminal Investigations are looking into the case and gathering any additional evidence that may be available from the area. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Criminal Investigations directly at 817.427.7052 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.  
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euless Police#Ford
DFW Community News

Family says Texas man killed by police was shot in back of neck

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of a Black man fatally shot last month by police in Texas, says an independent autopsy shows the 29-year-old was shot in the back of his neck. According to Houston police, Jalen Randle was shot April 27 as he...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Farmersville

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after a three vehicle crash on Highway 78 and County Road 556 in Farmersville on May 11. Chopper 11 flew over the scene and showed the roadway littered with debris and an 18-wheeler with extensive damage on its front end. Not far from it, a black Dodge Challenger with major crash damage was vertical on an electrical pole. It appeared the pole sustained damage from the impact and at least one power line was down. Police said that just before 1 p.m., at least one of the two vehicles tried to pass a rock hauler headed southbound on Highway 78. Another truck coming northbound split off to the left to avoid a head-on collision, according to Farmersville Police Chief Mike Sullivan. That truck then hit one the red vehicle.The driver of the red truck, who was 19-years-old, died. Police said the driver of the Challenger is recovering at a local hospital. The roadway was reopened at 4 p.m. 
FARMERSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

BOLO: Convicted Murderer Stabs Guard, Escapes Prison Bus: TDCJ

A Texas prisoner serving a life sentence for murder escaped from a transport bus Thursday after stabbing the driver, setting off a search in a rural county between Dallas and Houston, authorities said. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching an area off an interstate in Leon County for Gonzalo Lopez,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police: Missing 15-year-old last seen in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Gabrielle McDonald Willis was last seen in Downtown Dallas on April 27, which was more than two weeks ago. She was on Commerce Street near the Main Street Garden Park. She’s described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall...
DALLAS, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Limestone County robberies

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Limestone County authorities team up to find and arrest a man accused of two robberies. Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Aggravated Robbery at the Prairie Hill Store around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Adam Padgett of Mexia, who left the area in a dark-colored SUV before deputies arrived.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Third Arrest Made in Garland Party Shooting Where Two Teens Were Killed

A third person is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenagers killed while at a house party in Garland Saturday. Police said 22-year-old Omar Sebastian Caballero was identified by detectives as being involved in the slayings of 18-year-old Jose Damian Garcia, of Greenville, and 17-year-old Marvin Salas.
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Critical Missing Alert Issued for 15-Year-Old Dallas Girl

Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl missing since late last month. The department sent out a critical missing person alert for Gabrielle McDonald-Willis Thursday morning, saying she was last seen on April 27 on foot on the 1800 block of Commerce Street and may be in need of assistance.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy