Try to find a navigation shelter

The most interesting news that happened at Tuesday night’s Garden Grove City Council was about something that didn’t happen. At the conclusion of the session, City Manager Scott Stiles expressed his disappointment that he wasn’t able to bring before the council a plan to open a “navigation” center for the...
In the aftermath of the coyote attack on a young girl on the beach on April 29 and the town hall that followed, two members of the Huntington Beach City Council are proposing to “update” plans to manage problems caused by the far-roaming wild canine. At Tuesday’s meeting...
In response to Senate Bill 9, which requires California cities to build more housing and loosen density restrictions in single-family neighborhoods, some cities have employed creative methods of skirting the state law. “Some, unfortunately, have tried to game the system by designating obviously unusable land for housing, such as heavy industrial sites.” One proposal to designate an entire city as mountain lion habitat garnered significant attention, including here. According to Dan Walters writing for CalMatters, “Of all the responses, however, the oddest may be what happened in Santa Ana, the Orange County seat. Its city council decided to make new housing virtually impossible by imposing hefty new fees on developments.”
Evacuations are continuing in California as officials try to get people out of the way of a fire that's already burned at least 200 acres in Orange County. At least 20 multi-million dollar mansions have already been burned beyond repair when the wildfire swept through an exclusive enclave in Laguna Niguel, California.
The count of confirmed new cases of coronavirus in Orange County continue to rise and fall. Friday’s report from the county health care agency – which covers May 10-12 – showed 1,733 new cases, which averages to 578. That’s a sharp increase from the previous report on Tuesday, which showed 432 new cases (on daily average) and the previous Friday’s daily average of 460.
Orange County’s death rate among those “without fixed abode” (homeless) continued at its record pace, with 41 such people having died in the County in April. Their names are:. Joshua DRUSCHEL who died on April 3rd in Huntington Beach. Anthony MCLAUGHLIN who died on April 3rd in...
While many advocates for homeless people have long argued that ‘housing first’ is the real solution to a worsening crisis, state officials are instead looking to mandate mental health treatment on the population, with housing more or less taking a back seat. In early March, Gov. Gavin Newsom...
The 35th Annual Garden Grove Police Department Call to Duty Memorial, honoring Garden Grove police officers lost in the line of duty, takes place on Thursday, May 19, at 5 p.m., in front of Garden Grove Police Headquarters, located at 11301 Acacia Parkway. The memorial will include the unveiling of...
(Laguna Niguel, CA) — Southern California Edison is reporting electrical “circuit activity” occurred around the time the so-called Coastal Fire started burning between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach. KTLA obtained a copy of the report submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission. The electricity supply company said they submitted the report “out of an abundance of caution” so state regulators can conduct their own investigation. Last year, the utility received more than half-a-billion dollars in fines and penalties for its role in five wildfires in 2017 and 2018.
Sometimes music brings people together or saves them in unimaginable ways. For others, it evokes sentiment as a reminder of family and culture. For the Funk Freaks, a DJ collective and record shop based out of Santa Ana, funk music encompasses it all. Funk is a part of Orange County...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — A California coastal panel on Thursday rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn Pacific Ocean water into drinking water as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years with climate change.
More than 1,400 food banks, pantries and other places that offer free food in California are featured on a map published by Los Angeles' city controller. Users can type their address into the map tool and provide a search radius to find a nearby location. Users are advised to contact a site before visiting to confirm hours and eligibility.
Overcrowding means euthanization. “We’ve had almost 200 animals impounded just last week system wide for Riverside County, so we are bursting at the seams at all of our shelters,” Jaclyn Schart shared. Schart is the Operations Manager at the Riverside County Department of Animal Services in Thousand Palms.
The Ventura County Fire Department has deployed a Type 3 Strike Team to the large vegetation fire in Laguna Niguel, Orange County.
Construction of the OC Streetcar project reached a milestone this week as construction crews placed the final steel beam on the building that will house the streetcar vehicles. Several staff members from the Orange County Transportation Authority, which is building the OC Streetcar, and from the contractor The Walsh Group...
Laguna Niguel, Orange County, CA: A fast moving brush fire that erupted late afternoon on Wednesday, May 11, as a three-acre fire in Aliso Wood Canyon has… Read more "‘Coastal Fire’ Burns Multi-Million Dollar Homes, Prompts Evacuations"
ORANGE COUNTY— On April 25, a red tide bloom became visible on Orange County coastlines from Huntington Beach up to Santa Monica after first being spotted off the Newport Beach Pier. Red tide, a harmful algal bloom (HABs), occurs when microscopic algae multiply to higher-than-normal concentrations, often discoloring the...
Meteorologists in California told CNN on Thursday they were surprised at how fast Orange County’s devastating brush fire moved overnight, as it tore through the city of Laguna Niguel and destroyed at least 20 multimillion-dollar homes and mansions. “It’s way too early” for a fire like that in Southern...
