Garden Grove, CA

Try to find a navigation shelter

By OC Tribune Staff
orangecountytribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most interesting news that happened at Tuesday night’s Garden Grove City Council was about something that didn’t happen. At the conclusion of the session, City Manager Scott Stiles expressed his disappointment that he wasn’t able to bring before the council a plan to open a “navigation” center for the...

orangecountytribune.com

