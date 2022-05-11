Try to find a navigation shelter

In response to Senate Bill 9, which requires California cities to build more housing and loosen density restrictions in single-family neighborhoods, some cities have employed creative methods of skirting the state law. “Some, unfortunately, have tried to game the system by designating obviously unusable land for housing, such as heavy industrial sites.” One proposal to designate an entire city as mountain lion habitat garnered significant attention, including here. According to Dan Walters writing for CalMatters, “Of all the responses, however, the oddest may be what happened in Santa Ana, the Orange County seat. Its city council decided to make new housing virtually impossible by imposing hefty new fees on developments.”

