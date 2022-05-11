ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, VT

Groton set for revote

By JO News
Journal Opinion
 2 days ago

GROTON—After Groton voters spurned (132-106) the general fund budget at town meeting on...

jonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
vermontjournal.com

Cannabis Commission is set in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – During their May 4 meeting, the Chester Selectboard adopted the official resolution for, and appointed the members of, the new Local Cannabis Control Commission. They also provided updates on a police advisory committee and outlined a five-year plan for the Emergency Services Building. The board officially...
CHESTER, VT
Addison Independent

Help wanted identifying Vermont’s biggest trees

When hiking in Vermont’s woods, have you ever been wowed by a larger-than-average tree? Or perhaps you have a mammoth specimen growing in your own backyard. If so, you may be looking at a champion tree, one worth adding to the state’s big tree database. The Vermont Big...
VERMONT STATE
Addison Independent

Downtown market to spring up in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury’s remodeled Triangle Park — an eye-catching byproduct of the recently completed $72 million downtown tunnel project — will soon become a weekly hub for shopping, music and socializing. The park, which fronts Middlebury’s town green and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, will host the...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groton, VT
Local
Vermont Government
sevendaysvt

People Gathered at a Montpelier Gazebo — Until the City Removed It

Susan Merchant stood in an empty lot near downtown Montpelier and let out a heavy sigh. Twenty minutes earlier, a municipal crew had hauled away the red wooden gazebo that had occupied that spot, between a Shaw's supermarket and the Savoy Theater, marking the bitter conclusion of a two-year debate about how to address the growing visibility of homelessness in the state capital.
MONTPELIER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Building#Town Meeting#Australian
VTDigger

Sen. Chris Pearson is not running for reelection

The Burlington Progressive was appointed to fill a vacancy in the Vermont House in 2006, and has been on the ballot every two years since. Only one incumbent in the district running for re-election. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sen. Chris Pearson is not running for reelection.
CHITTENDEN, VT
vermontjournal.com

Springfield changes names of five streets

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In the Monday, April 25, 2022 meeting of the Springfield Selectboard, the board voted unanimously to change five street names in Springfield, primarily for the purposes of safety concerns. The roads in question are: “Baker Heights,” which will be changed to “Holt Street;” “Cutler Road,” which will be changed to “Slab City Road;” the private road off of Walnut Hill Road, which will be changed to “Cenate Way;” the private road off of Maple Dell Road, which will be changed to “Pluss Drive;” and the trailer park at 258 Fairground Road, which will be changed to “William’s Road.”
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington International Airport denied expansion plans

South Burlington, VT — The Burlington International Airport is changing plans after leaders in South Burlington denied the expansion into residential areas. The rezoning areas included properties near Airport Parkway and the Kirby Road extension. Some residents were relieved to hear the news, while others said they would not...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCAX

Vermont students named as Presidential Scholars

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont students are being honored at the national level. The U.S. Secretary of Education announced this year’s U.S. Presidential Scholars early Thursday. It recognizes 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, arts, and career and technical education fields. Rebecca Cunningham and Sriram...
BURLINGTON, VT
B98.5

How Maine & New Hampshire Residents Can Save On Their Internet

These days, having internet access is a necessary utility. In the 2020s, it is right up there with having electricity and water service. Unfortunately, for many, the cost of home internet service is just too much for them. As a result, we often hear stories of people camping out in the parking lots of restaurants and coffee shops so their kids can connect to the internet in order to do their homework.
MAINE STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont Department of Health announces new changes to COVID-19 dashboard

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont's Department of Health will be phasing out its daily "COVID-19 Case Report Dashboard" starting next week. The data table included daily case counts, number of hospitalizations, and deaths related to COVID-19. State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso says the department will continue to monitor cases and other...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Dead eagle found in Ferrisburgh prompts concerns, Part 2

After decades in the works, the city of Burlington has the go-ahead to begin construction of the Champlain Parkway in late June. Vt. House fails to override ‘just cause’ eviction, ‘Clean Heat Standard’ vetoes. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers Tuesday failed to override a pair...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Efficiency Vermont offering free energy saving kits

VERMONT — Efficiency Vermont is offering free energy savings kits to qualifying Vermonters to encourage them to take a few simple steps to begin reducing their energy use, their bills, and their carbon footprint. Energy efficiency is the most cost-effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Efficiency Vermont says.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Judiciary extends COVID emergency through August

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Judiciary has yet again extended its COVID emergency, this time through the month of August. COVID restrictions are lifted almost everywhere else, so why is this happening?. The Judiciary maintains that with fluctuating case numbers, people need to be protected when being compelled to...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy