Muskegon, MI

Muskegon Area ISD hires new superintendent

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkVr5_0faXFdIb00

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Area Intermediate School District has selected its new superintendent.

The district’s board voted Tuesday night to hire Randy Lindquist for the job.

Lindquist has worked for the ISD for 15 years, most recently as associate superintendent for academic services, a release from the district said.

“I have been interviewing for this position for 15 years and I am humbled to have been selected to serve the MAISD in this way. I am excited to lead our organization as we promote the success of every student in Muskegon County and see them flourish,” Lindquist said in a statement.

The board said he has a “compelling vision for the future” of the ISD.

