ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Tiffany lone ‘nay’ from Wisconsin delegation as House approves more Ukraine aid

By Bob Hague
Wrn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll but one member of Wisconsin’s U.S. House delegation voted for an additional $40 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine. In a press release following Tuesday’s vote, Seventh District Republican...

www.wrn.com

Comments / 24

Jamie Petit
2d ago

The amount of money they are talking about is less than Twitter is being sold for. Let's put it into actual dollars and cents. It breaks down to $121.21 per American. I'd have to say that is cheap. Quite possibly a lot cheaper than if we do nothing.

Reply(4)
5
Ron Wallace
2d ago

I will help people fight for freedom even to do without , I am insulted some in america only think of themselves in times like this , God will judge you when he comes for you , do you want to be the ones who let babies die from these killers to save a buck

Reply(6)
3
julie bauerfield
2d ago

Time to help Americans, as drugs just keep pouring over the border, Brandon does nothing ,but give breaks to college loans ,he a joke he pretends the border is not a problem,but hey let's send Ukraine more money and do nothing for us Americans.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Kind
Person
Tom Tiffany
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Ukraine#U S Aid#U S House#Republican#Americans#Democrat#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price

Comments / 0

Community Policy