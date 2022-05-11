ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can you find the corgi in this crazy doggie puzzle?

See how quickly you can spot the Queen’s favorite dog breed with this very royal puzzle.

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and her love of corgis Casumo is putting Brits to the test to see if they can identify this royal favorite.

The average person takes 3 minutes to complete this puzzle – how long will you take?

Need a clue? Focus your search on the right-hand side of the puzzle.

The Queen’s corgis have become almost as recognizable as the monarch herself. Understandably so considering she’s owned more than 30 of them since ascending to the throne 70 years ago.

Her first corgi, Susan, was received as a special 18th birthday present way back in 1944. Susan was even smuggled on the Queen’s honeymoon – much to the despair of Prince Phillip, who apparently found the pooch too yappy.

She currently owns two corgis, one named Muick while the other’s name is unknown; a dorgi (a dachshund-corgi cross-breed) named Candy; and most recently a Cocker Spaniel, Lissy.

Her Majesty has had some strangely named pooches over the years, she’s previously owned dogs with the names Disco and Bisto Oxo.

This Sunday (May 15) the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be broadcast live on ITV and ITV Hub from the private grounds of Windsor Castle.

Hosted on-screen by Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham the extravaganza will feature performances from Dame Helen Mirren, Gregory Porter, Katherine Jenkins, and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Popular present duo Ant and Dec will also take to the stage to celebrate the Queen’s long reign, as will Hollywood star Tom Cruise, and Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh.

Celebrations will also be taking place locally, across the country, including street parties, community picnics, and The Big Jubilee Lunch. You can find your local events here .

Well how well did you do on the puzzle?

See the answer below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3np96j_0faXFYpq00
Here’s the corgi in the corner.
This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

